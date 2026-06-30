The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, July 1 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for July 1, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Cancer and the Moon is in Aquarius. Wednesday's card reading for everyone is from the Devil.

The Moon in Aquarius gives you an edge over what the Devil tarot card warns you about, which are all the temptations you face each day and how easy it is to fall into toxic patterns when you aren't paying attention to your habits. Since Aquarius is associated with the higher mind, you are working with highly evolved spiritual energy. You may still have a slip-up or two, but instead of getting stuck, you can retrain yourself toward success. Let's see what area of your life might be the most challenging and what you can do about it based on your card reading.

Daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, July 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Swords, reversed

Aries, you can be a bit impulsive, but that's because you want to get things done. Your tarot card, the Knight of Swords, is giving you a heads-up when you talk because its meaning is about careless speech.

It's letting you know that when you are in a rush on Wednesday, be careful with how you frame things. When you say things in a hurry, you might not be as attentive to how people receive them. Even though you mean well, it's worth taking an extra moment to think about how your words impact others.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Swords, reversed

July 1 is a big day for you, Taurus, when it comes to love and healing. You're finally at this place in your life where you feel better about a past breakup.

The Three of Swords often comes up when you have been stabbed in the back by someone you trusted deeply. But this time, it's reversed, and that's good news.

It foretells an incredible turnaround in how you feel. You are no longer wondering what could have been done differently. You're too busy moving on.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Wands

Gemini, you are always thinking about planning out your next steps. The future always seems so promising to you. Whenever there's a problem, you learn from it and put a system in place to make sure it doesn't repeat itself.

That's why your tarot, the Three of Wands, is perfect for you on Wednesday. It's the plan ahead, then take action card, which matches your curious energy. You ask lots of smart questions so you can grow and improve no matter what life hands you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Star, reversed

Life can be hard, Cancer, and when you feel discouraged, your heart sinks as you wonder if it will ever get better. You must be feeling a lot of emotions right now; otherwise, you wouldn't get the Star reversed tarot card, which signals disappointment.

Now that the Moon has moved out of your sister sign, it's time to ask the universe a bold question: "What are you doing right now?" You have a good chance of unlocking secrets about life and the world around you. When you do, you restore hope.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Pentacles

Leo, you are learning so many new things all the time, but there is one particular habit you want to master right now, and it's super important.

The Eight of Pentacles tarot card is encouraging you to keep working on your skills. On Wednesday, commit to spending time practicing each and every day. Little by little, you become better and better at it. Before you know it, you'll be a master.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Five of Pentacles

It's strange how being such a strong person can leave you feeling all alone in the world at times. You never really get a chance to let others see your vulnerable side, even though you know it's there.

The Five of Pentacles lets you know that the universe not only sees you, but it also hears what you don't say aloud. It represents feeling all alone in the world, but for today, you realize you're not. There are things beyond your knowledge always working behind the scenes to help you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords, reversed

It's odd for you to get a tarot card that means not wanting to change, because of all the zodiac signs that are most flexible in their thinking, it's you, Libra.

But the Six of Swords, reversed, is highlighting an area of your life where you've been a bit stubborn. Maybe the reason you don't want to do something right now is that you don't see a reason to do so. You're happy, and on July 1, that's truly all that matters.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords

On July 1, the Nine of Swords is about fear. Not just any type of fear, but the kind that grips you deeply.

This tarot card is perfect for days when you watch your favorite scary movies or look ahead at Halloween costumes you want to wear in October. If you enjoy a good spooky read, check out urban legends in your area or plan a future trip through a ghost town.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Swords, reversed

It's not always your fault when you try super hard to say something and the person you hoped would understand gets it wrong.

On July 1, extra tender care is required when you send off a text or talk to an important person. The Queen of Swords, reversed, denotes many problems caused by communication breakdowns. You might be able to avoid them, though, with a little extra effort.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands, reversed

The Two of Wands, reversed, is about confusion, especially about what you need to do right now. You might feel unsure about what a boss wants at work or if a relationship is going in the right direction.

On July 1, the best way to end that feeling is to write down your thoughts and feelings. You need to flesh out the situation in detail. A careful plan or just some brainstorming on Wednesday can really help you out.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

On July 1, things feel a bit off, and you are aware of the problem. You might not be able to pinpoint exactly where it all started, but analyzing your daily tarot card can help.

The Queen of Pentacles, reversed, is about losing emotional balance, which can mean you're doing way too much of an activity, and it's better to do less. Find new things to put your attention toward that are the opposite of what your current focus is. See how it makes you feel. Chances are you'll be surprisingly happier.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Justice, reversed

Some people will never accept responsibility, and typically that bothers you to no end, but July is a new month, and you've decided that on Wednesday, that's OK.

Your tarot card, Justice, reversed, makes it much easier for you to live and let live. You're not here to try and get others to do the right thing. You are just going to observe who you can trust and who you just can't hang out with anymore.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.