3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 1, During Mercury Retrograde

Starting on July 1, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. Mercury retrograde is here, but there's no reason to worry.

Let's not jump to conclusions about this transit simply because its reputation precedes it. It only means that things are about to change, and in this case, for the better. Sometimes Mercury retrograde is not the hassle-creator we think it is. On Wednesday, it pushes these astrological signs towards positive transformation and a powerful new era.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You already know that if anyone has the nerve to say something seriously bold, it's you, Aries. During Mercury retrograde, you let something out of your mouth that shocks the people around you.

Advertisement

You may be criticized for blurting something out without thinking, and this affects how you move going forward. Being called out makes you pause next time before speaking. This is not about being repressed, mind you. It's about learning discretion.

On Wednesday, Mercury retrograde teaches you to speak with a bit more tact. Believe it or not, this discretion is something you can add to your arsenal of communication skills. Once you transform your approach, you'll see a major and positive difference in your life.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are about to walk into a situation that you thought you were unprepared for, Scorpio. Yet, as it arrives, it seems to be the perfect situation for this current moment. Something you didn't expect turns out to be most advantageous for you.

Believe it or not, you have Mercury retrograde on your side. On Wednesday, things you thought would go wrong actually go right. That may not be what you expected when you heard that Mercury retrograde was here, but it's how this energy works in your life, and you're definitely not complaining.

This day welcomes you into a powerful new era. It brings you a major transformation, and that is exactly what you wanted out of this new month. There's so much to look forward to now, and all of it is a surprise. Embrace the changes that are coming your way.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Mercury retrograde steers you in the wrong direction, or so you think. What's really going on during this transit is a redirection. You didn't expect things to go this way, and even though they change course on you, something feels right about it all.

This is when you begin your transformation, Taurus. You may not be sure where all of this is leading, but you know one thing for certain: something in your life has to change. It might as well get jump-started by Mercury retrograde on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sometimes we need to make a mistake to make a better decision in the future. That's the path you're on right now. You already had a few fumbles, and now, you're making better decisions and walking into a far more powerful chapter.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.