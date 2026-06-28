Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, June 29: Mercury Retrograde Begins

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for June 29, 2026. On Monday, Mercury goes retrograde in Cancer and the Full Moon rises in Capricorn.

We have a busy day ahead of us. Mercury retrograde in Cancer makes people more emotional than usual, which becomes clear in conversations that won't always go as planned. Expect old conversations to come back around and texts to be misread. It's not a disaster, but it does mean that Monday is a day for taking in information rather than acting on it. At the same time, the Capricorn Full Moon helps you see something in your professional life more clearly. Take a moment to reflect on your long-term goals and the progress you've made so far.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, June 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Full Moon in Capricorn tells me that something you've been working toward in your career is finally reaching a peak. You either get recognition for your hard work or finally accept that a situation at work isn't actually working for you.

Either way, the answer you get on Monday is real, Aries, even if it's not the one you were hoping for. Mercury retrograde means the conversation that follows will take a few tries to get right, but that's fine. For now, K=knowing is the important part. Just make sure to choose your words carefully on June 29.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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While Mercury retrograde gets a bad rap, it helps you slow down on Monday and really think things through. It helps that there's a Capricorn Full Moon on the same day, which keeps you grounded.

Together, this energy makes something you've been thinking about a lot very clear to you on June 29. This is all you needed to know exactly what to do next. Since Mercury is now retrograde, it's better to get your next steps in order before doing anything about it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Pay attention to money you share with someone else on Monday, Gemini. Whether you have a joint bank account with your partner or co-own a business, you have to take an honest look at the situation. It may not be working as you hoped.

Don't make any rash decisions, though. With Mercury going retrograde, June 29 is a day for getting clarity rather than making moves.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Mercury going retrograde in your own sign is a bigger deal for you than most. For the next few weeks, it's going to be more difficult to put your feelings into words. The longer you wait to say something, the more complicated it's going to get.

Meanwhile, the Full Moon on Monday brings something to a head with a person you care deeply about. This isn't necessarily a confrontation, though it could be. It might just be a moment when you see this relationship clearly for what it is.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Is your routine working for you? The Capricorn Full Moon doesn't think so. On June 29, reflect on your daily routine and habits. Something could be improved that would make your life a lot more enjoyable.

With Mercury going retrograde on Monday, you must practice patience. You like to act impulsively, but that won't serve you as well for the next few weeks.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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While Mercury retrograde sounds scary, June 29 is actually a great day for you. Something you've put a lot of energy into proves to be worth it, whether that's a creative project or even a romantic situation.

Mercury retrograde is going to slow down your social life for a few weeks, but that's not such a bad thing. In fact, it's going to give you the peace you need to process what the Full Moon is showing you. You're on the right track, Virgo. Keep it up.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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If you've been avoiding a conversation with a family member, your time is now up. Don't worry, though. While it may be difficult to broach, this discussion gives you a sense of relief. You resolve something that has been hanging over both your heads for too long.

Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde complicates your work communication for the next few weeks. On June 29, double-check any messages you send and think before you speak, especially with higher-ups.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You've been keeping something inside, Scorpio, afraid to actually say the words out loud. Yet, on Monday, you have no choice but to do so. During the Full Moon, you finally say something that you've needed to say for far too long.

It's best to have this conversation on June 29, because Mercury retrograde will make it next to impossible to do so for the next few weeks, as this energy complicates your communication and can cause you to reach the wrong conclusion.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Something about your money situation has been confusing. Fortunately, on June 29, it becomes obvious what actually needs to happen. This might mean revisiting your budget or having a difficult conversation.

Mercury retrograde is going to affect your closest relationships and shared finances for the next few weeks. So, the clarity that arrives on Monday is more valuable than it might seem in the moment.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The Full Moon is in your sign on Monday, Capricorn, and this can only mean good things. On June 29, a long stretch of hard work is finally paying off.

At the same time, this energy helps you become more self-aware. You might realize that a version of yourself you've been holding onto is ready for an update. Whether that's a physical glow-up or a mental refresh, it's all good.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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The Full Moon is wrapping up something in your inner world today, Aquarius. A pattern you've been repeating or a feeling you've been pushing down, is finally done. What a relief!

Mercury retrograde is going to affect your work and daily routines for the next few weeks. June 29 is your last chance to complete anything before this new energy kicks in and slows things down.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Mercury retrograde is going to make your personal life a little more emotionally deep, which is a lot for someone who already feels everything. On Monday, prioritize self-care and take time alone to recharge.

The Full Moon reveals something in your social circle. Someone you've been counting on either comes through in a big way or makes it obvious they're not going to. If it's the latter, remember that it's better to know the truth, no matter how disappointing it feels in the moment.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.