Weekly Love Horoscopes For June 29 - July 5 — Mercury Retrograde Is Here

The weekly love horoscope for June 29 to July 5, 2026 is here with everything your zodiac sign needs to know about the major astrological events taking place this week. It all starts on June 29 as Mars in Gemini approaches its conjunction with Uranus on the same day Mercury turns retrograde and there's a Full Moon in Capricorn, making this an action-packed few days that get very intense. Since this Mercury retrograde is in the Cancer zodiac sign, which rules feelings, this transit will make us extra sensitive to others and their words, so it may be easy to get upset. The best advice is to think things through before jumping to any negative conclusions.

This week's Capricorn Full Moon may not be the most lighthearted since squares both Saturn, which shows us our limitations, and Neptune, known for causing confusion and miscommunication. Despite all this, there is a lot of good happening this week, too. On June 30, Jupiter leaves Cancer and enters Leo, a major shift in energies. Many people will become interested in relationships even if they haven’t been for a while, and many new relationships will start over the next year. Jupiter in this sign expands our desire to be seen and heard. Starting on Tuesday, we all want to just have a little more fun. And it’s about time!

Weekly love horoscopes for June 29 - July 5, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It's a great week for you with both Jupiter and Venus transiting together through your fifth house of love, Aries.

If you are single, this week brings an opportunity to meet someone. If you are partnered, you have some special times coming up this week.

The Full Moon on Monday may be a little stressful, and Mercury could confuse communication when it goes retrograde the same day. But it should still be a great week regardless.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Monday's Full Moon in Capricorn is in a compatible sign for you, Taurus. Since it's in your ninth house, you'll likely travel or meet up with someone who lives far from you.

Look for Venus and Jupiter in Leo to bring out your more passionate and daring side this week. If you take a trip, just keep in mind that Mercury in your ninth house could cause delays or issues.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The Mars-Uranus conjunction affects you on a personal level. It brings some type of change this week that is definitely unexpected. Don’t let it turn into an argument and slow down in terms of your expectations with others at this time, as something may change.

Luckily, Jupiter and Venus in Leo are a good fit for you, Gemini, and you could find that you bond with someone this week through conversation and communication.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Mercury retrograde in your first house affects you more than other zodiac signs. If you start feeling less confident this week, at least now you know why.

Being as sensitive as you are, Cancer, this may affect you more than others, especially during the Full Moon on Monday, which may be stressful. Jupiter and Venus transiting your second house, however, will give your self-esteem a boost.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Lucky Leo, Jupiter and Venus through your first house this week is a very good combination! You should feel quite magnetic and come across well to others all week.

Retrograde Mercury in your 12th could try to bring you down in terms of bringing up old baggage that hasn’t been released, but Monday's Full Moon is the perfect time to let any negativity in your subconscious mind go because things are looking up for you in a significant way.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The Full Moon on Monday falls in your fifth house of love for better or worse. Your focus will be on your love life or your social life.

You could run into some issues this week with someone who seems to come across as cold, but this doesn’t mean it’s permanent,Virgo.

Jupiter and Venus are transiting your 12th house, and this will give your subconscious mind a boost, so all is not negative. Channel loving Venus, not Saturn, this week.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Starting this week, Mercury retrogrades in your 10th house, which rules career and reputation. Being an Air sign, you may not be as prone to melancholy as Water signs, but it’s important to be aware of the sensitivity of the sign Cancer.

The Full Moon in Capricorn falls in your fourth house of home on Monday. It also rules your foundation, Libra, so expect matters to come up in this area that you may have to deal with. This won’t be too hard with Jupiter and Venus transiting your 11th house of friends, hopes and wishes, so make it work!

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Mercury in Cancer is a compatible sign for you, Scorpio, but the retrograde may still make you moody and suspicious. Just something to keep in mind this week, Scorpio.

Jupiter and Venus in Leo bring out your fun side this week, so don’t pass up any opportunities with someone special or a love interest only to spend time brooding.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Jupiter and Venus are transiting your ninth house of travel and world view, which can make for a great week to travel. If you are single, you could meet someone who lives far from you or while traveling this week.

The Mars conjunction to Uranus in your seventh house of partners could cause a sudden and unexpected issue if you aren’t careful this week. Retrograde Mercury will have you reassessing how you feel about certain people, Sagittarius.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

With the Full Moon in your sign and retrograde Mercury in your seventh house of partners occurring at the same time, this week brings about a shift in terms of how you feel about a relationship.

If your relationship is solid, chances are you will sail through this perfectly fine, Capricorn. But there still could be misunderstandings, and you will still do a lot of thinking on a deep level about where this relationship is headed.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This week, Aquarius, Jupiter and Venus are transiting your seventh house of partners, which is a definite plus.

That said, the Full Moon falls in your 12th house, which may bring up old, buried trauma or issues that could hold you back. Also, this is a time to be aware of your health.

Retrograde Mercury will cause you to feel much more emotional than normal. You may reassess your feelings for someone.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Mercury retrogrades in your fifth house of love this week, making this a significant retrograde when it comes to love and relationships.

Arguments or confusion may occur, Pisces. You could change the way you feel about someone, or someone from the past could show back up.

While this doesn’t mean a breakup is imminent, it is a week of rethinking things to determine if you are on the right track and getting in return all you give.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.