The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, June 28 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope for June 28, 2026, is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Sagittarius. The card reading for everyone is the Fool, reversed.

The Fool tarot card is about seizing the moment and rushing into a new adventure because it really appeals to you. But in reverse, it's time to delay and put your desires on hold so you can learn something. The Moon in Sagittarius is about learning, and you'll experience a nudge that points your attention in the right direction.

The daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, June 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, your tarot card for today is the Knight of Pentacles, reversed. Whenever you get this type of tarot card, it often means that you are on the brink of burnout because you are trying to do more. That is humanly possible. Yes, you are a fire sign with endless energy.

But, you are human. With the Moon and Sagittarius, remind yourself that it's OK to take a break. Instead of pushing yourself to do more, why not allow yourself a chance to pay attention to what's happening and make wise decisions with your schedule? You might find a small improvement that doesn't take much time.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Swords

Taurus, your tarot card for today is the Four of Swords, and it's about pausing. The Moon in Sagittarius invites you to let other people do all the work that needs to be done.

Today's energy is centered on your other people and their resources. You like to be independent, but for now, it's important that you let others show their ability to manage things you could do yourself, but don't need to.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Temperance

Temperance is about the middle path and avoiding extremes. That can be hard for you, Gemini, since you love to give everything you do your all.

Practicing patience can be with yourself, not with another person. Rather than pushing yourself to do more than you typically do, thinking that will get you ahead, see how less works out much better.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Wealth is wonderful, but you know what else is top-notch? Feeling comfortable in your own skin, without material things defining your value.

Your tarot, the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, signifies a need to find a perfect balance between what you have, what you do with it and how you feel it reflects who you are.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Pentacles

Leo, money is coming to you in a way that you didn't expect. The Ace of Pentacles is a very positive card, signifying financial wins and earnings from a single creative idea implemented well.

This is not an overnight event, but Saturday could be the starting point for you to generate the kind of money you know could change your life.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Swords, reversed

It happens to the best people, Virgo, and you aren't the only person in the world who has felt stuck.

Today's tarot card, the Six of Swords, reversed, reminds you that you have the power to get out of any problem you face. The solution might not be clear, but you will find it. Give yourself some grace and some time.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: King of Cups

You are so good at controlling your emotions, Libra, and when it comes to finding it in your heart to forgive, after someone has upset you, you do it so easily.

Your tarot card for June 28, the King of Cups, reminds you how tender a gift that is for you and others. You don't need a reason to let something go. You just have to know that it's best for you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Wands, reversed

Test your priorities, Scorpio. See which one really is the main thing you want to do today.

Your tarot card for Saturday reminds you that not everything is as important as it seems. The one way to find out, according to your card, the Eight of Wands, reversed, is to put each of them to the test.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Magician

You have so many talents that you could enjoy trying out in different ways. A skill you're excellent at could be a hobby or a thing you dedicate time to just to see if you could get better.

On Saturday, you don't have to be serious about any one thing. The Magician tarot card signifies the enjoyment of all the things that you are, and you are encouraged to do so.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands, reversed

The Two of Wands, reversed, warns against poor planning, which can happen so easily if you're caught up in the busyness of life.

Being spontaneous can feel wonderful in the moment, but on June 28, consider if having things mapped out would save you time down the road.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Cups, reversed

Your tarot card for Saturday, June 28, is the Four of Cups, reversed, which highlights how a person feels when they want to do something but nothing captures their attention.

Boredom can be a funny thing to navigate over the weekend. Go out and explore your area to see if anything new sparks your excitement and revives your creativity.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Cups, reversed

You have been so busy with work and family lately. It can feel as though your life is consumed with demands, leaving you little to no time for friendships or fun.

Your tarot card, the Three of Cups, reversed, encourages you to make a true effort to enjoy your life. Slow down and do something that is just for you to remind you that there is more to life than work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.