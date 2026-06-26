Hard Times Are Over For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Sunday, June 28

Hard times are finally coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs after June 28, 2026. Sunday is a Water Rooster Balance Day in a month dedicated to Wood Horse pillar energy during the Year of the Horse.

One thing you'll appreciate about today's Rooster energy is that it helps you to really get things organized. This is the day you walk into a room and realize exactly how to set things up to make improvements. Tasks feel less overwhelming, and once you get started on the things you've put on hold for so long, it feels good. These animal signs will be well on their way to a better life by the end of Sunday.

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1. Ox

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On June 28, you finally get the details on a project you've been working on. Be it travel plans or a total decline on what you hoped would happen, not knowing has been worse than any potential rejection. You'd rather cut ties and move forward. Being in limbo no longer works for you.

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You decide to push the envelope a bit by packaging all the details to avoid misunderstandings or communication gaps. You almost corner the people you need to talk to, so they know you're not playing around. The bottom line is you're open for business, but if others aren't, you'll know on Sunday. Sorry to everyone else, but Ox, your hard times are over because you are decidedly done.

2. Rooster

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On June 28, you get in touch with someone you miss. They miss you too. It's been so long since you've had a hug, Rooster, and you know that the other person could use one too. Talking on the phone and sending memes to each other is great, for a time. But neither replaces the human touch. You can only be so warm and empathetic from a distance. Only so much can be said when you're close but oh, so far away.

Your plan to end this emotionally difficult time is to bury the hatchet and bridge the gap. Too much distance leaves room for insecurity and doubt. Travel is rarely convenient, but your friendship and the relationship's well-being are worth every mile!

3. Tiger

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What has made this season of life exceptionally hard is how much you need and how little money you have to get those things. Being on a strict budget has been hard on many levels. You're not an entitled thinker, but the fact that you've been unable to rise above the level of living you're at, despite how hard you work, has broken your spirit. You smile, but inside, you're breaking.

On Sunday, a light shines at the end of this dark tunnel, and it comes in the form of an idea and a small plan. You have hope, Tiger, and that is what turns hardship into opportunity. It's ending now only through a vision of the future, but soon, as you take each step, it will be in your rearview mirror. You'll enjoy looking at it from a distance then because it will show you how far you've come.

4. Monkey

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You already know that marriage will not solve anyone's problems, and the worst reason to tie the knot is to solve financial problems. On Sunday, though, you decide that you want to be with someone because of all the things they are to you. Broke, sick, rich, or poor, this person is your forever human.

You feel brave when you think about the road ahead and how little you know what the future will bring. Monkey, you want to grow through the journey with someone, and today is day one. You open up and talk about what your dreams involve, and you hear their side, too. The toughest part is being vulnerable, but once you start, it's so easy. You'll wonder why you waited so long.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.