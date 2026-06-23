The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, June 24 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 24, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Libra, entering Scorpio. The card reading for everyone is the Emperor.

The Emperor tarot card is about war energy, and it's ruled by Mars, which is interesting because the Moon entering Scorpio also points to Mars. So expect a little bit of ambitious motivation that leads you to success. Wednesday's energy between the Moon and Sun reveals an inner fight that could be one only you can win.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Wednesday, June 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Tower

The Tower tarot card is often associated with sudden trouble, but don't be alarmed, Aries.

The nice thing about this card for your card reading on June 24, especially when the Moon is changing signs, is that any event that is disruptive doesn't have the potential to do much harm. You will learn, though, that with a little patience, most problems often resolve themselves.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Pentacles

On June 24, you get the Nine of Pentacles tarot card, which is very positive when it comes to financial situations. Nine is about winning and being in a very good situation.

If your palm is itching, that's a sign because the Pentacles are a promise of an abundance of money. Taurus, if this card reading is correct, you could be receiving some money soon that pads your pockets nicely.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles

You've been super patient, Gemini. On Wednesday, there is something you really want to do but feel like you can't because of restrictions.

You have a decision you need to make on June 24. The Seven of Pentacles encourages you to persevere in the face of adversity. You will, and you can, regardless of the path you decide to take.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Cups, reversed

It's not easy to get things done the way you want them, but where there is a will, you find a way. On Wednesday, your tarot card, the Nine of Cups, reversed, highlights unmet desires or expectations.

But just because your tarot card predicts a problem, it doesn't mean it has the power to override your free will. You are the boss of you, Cancer!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: The World, reversed

The World, reversed tarot card, features delays when it comes to winning at life. That means you need to realize that sometimes you have to wait for the best part to happen.

You can easily become discouraged on Wednesday when it seems like everyone around you is doing well, but you're behind schedule. In the moment, it may appear so, but your good luck will quickly accelerate your blessings.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Pentacles

A fresh start is what you need, Virgo. A little more money would be a huge help. With the Page of Pentacles tarot card highlighting a financial change on June 24 that's also an improvement, you can look forward to the future.

What you're doing now may not be what you need to do in the future. See what small change you can try to test out new opportunities on Wednesday.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Page of Swords

You really appreciate and value honesty, Libra. You know how hard it is to say tough truths when there's a good chance someone's feelings will be hurt.

According to the Page of Swords tarot card on Wednesday, it's time to be careful with how you phrase things, even when the only way to speak your mind is to be as frank as possible.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Chariot

You have so much self-discipline in your heart that you know you can withstand any challenges you face in your future. Your daily tarot card, the Chariot, often comes up when you feel tempted to give in to pressure and quit.

On Wednesday, not letting negative self-talk win helps you overcome your inner fears. You soon realize that pressure is actually a great teacher of grit and endurance.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Cups, reversed

There will be times when even you, Sagittarius, will experience inner sorrow. It's hard to imagine that one of the most positive zodiac signs in astrology could be in that position, but your King of Cups, reversed tarot card, highlights sadness on Wednesday.

If you happen to feel a little bit less joyful on June 24, don't ignore that feeling. Ask yourself why those emotions are there so you can sort through your feelings.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Pentacles

What you are hoping to achieve on June 24 is beyond even your own comprehension, Capricorn. You've got big goals, and they are worth aspiring to.

Your daily tarot card, the King of Pentacles, is saying one dream is to enjoy a life that you built for yourself. Rather than act as though money doesn't matter, say it does. Be serious about it so you can organize your life to build wealth.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Pentacles

You can learn to be pretty good at whatever you want to do on June 24. The Three of Pentacles symbolizes the refinement of a particular skill that others are willing to pay you to do for them.

You are encouraged to offer your services to people in your life who you know will want to hire you. Wednesday can be a very good day for your future, and you're only at the beginning.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Swords

Go ahead, be a little self-protective, Pisces. You are your greatest advocate and your most important ally in life.

You don't even have to let people know that you're aware of what is happening when shady activity is going on. On Wednesday, pay attention to what others say and do, but don't show what you know about the problem until you're ready.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.