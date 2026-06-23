Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 24 During The Scorpio Moon

On June 24, 2026, loneliness is ending for three zodiac signs. During the Scorpio Moon, we are finally honest with ourselves, and this is the final piece of the puzzle that leads us to much happier lives.

Scorpio energy isn't playing around on Wednesday, and it's time for some actual emotional honesty. By attempting one last deep dive into their psyches, these astrological signs come upon some information that ends the isolation they've been dragging around. What we discover prepares us for a life in which we say yes to love again. Yay.

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1. Cancer

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Something clicks for you on June 24, Cancer. Suddenly, all the hesitation you've had about approaching a certain family member seems like an old script. Now, it's time to write yourself a new one.

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On Wednesday, the Scorpio Moon inspires you to get out of that rut and start something new. You've held a grudge for far too long, and you see now that it's only made you feel isolated. It's time to let it go once and for all.

You don't need to worry about the other person in this. Focus only on yourself. Set yourself free by being the bigger person and find out that in the long run, connection and friendliness really do a person good. The loneliness you've been feeling doesn't have to last any longer. Whew.

2. Scorpio

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With the Moon in your sign, you're able to see that the only person keeping you lonely is yourself, Scorpio. You've been standing in the way of your own happiness, and on Wednesday, it's time to step aside and reach out to friends and family.

Your heart aches for a friend, and yet your pride has become the real hindrance here. In the long run, it's a competition between the two. Will your aching heart win, or will your pride?

It's hard for you to admit these things, but you must let your pride run its course and finally end. You need a connection in your life if you are to ever overcome this lonely feeling. During the Scorpio Moon, you are willing to do what it takes and finally reach out to those you love.

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3. Pisces

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You've known for a long time that your fear of certain types of affection has stood in the way of you living a happier life. You have held up a defense, and right now, you're not sure why you even try so hard.

During the Scorpio Moon, you remember that you are not supposed to be alone, at least not in the capacity that you've been experiencing recently. You may like your alone time, but at some point, it becomes too much.

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On this day, you reach out to your loved ones. Though you brace yourself for rejection, that's really not necessary, Pisces. You'll be welcomed back into the fold, warmly and with affection. Your lonely chapter has finally come to an end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.