Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 24, 2026

On June 24, 2026, much-deserved success is arriving for three zodiac signs. Jupiter direct brings something better to us than what we've been used to lately. And thank goodness for that.

These astrological signs get to rise above their own self-imposed limitations. On Wednesday, we march to the beat of our own drum and it really works for us. During this Jupiter transit, we pave a new path that leads to some incredible opportunities. We're no longer playing by the rules. It's time to achieve greatness.

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1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You feel like you're going to explode if you're told what to do one more time by someone who seems to be clueless. Don't worry, Taurus. You're making the right moves. Only you know who you are and what you want.

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On Wednesday, during Jupiter direct, you see right past all the manipulations and suggestions. Nobody can influence you if your heart doesn't agree, and this is where your true Taurus nature kicks in. You won't budge, nor should you.

You know what will shift the tides and bring you a turn of fortune, and it has nothing to do with what others expect of you. You are your own pathfinder. You do it your way, and it works very well. Success is yours because you refused to be swayed.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

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You always do things your way, Leo, and during Jupiter direct, there's no other option. You're carving your own path forward, and you're doing it successfully. Why would you let someone else take control?

You aren't here to take commands from people who really know nothing about you. You most certainly aren't going to try to squeeze yourself into someone else's expectations. That's just not who you are, and it never will be.

On Wednesday, you are achieving success because of your determination. You have a strong desire to win your way. Jupiter's energy amplifies what already exists in you, including your boldness and drive. You want victory, and you intend to get it. Nothing can stop you now!

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3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

During Jupiter direct, you see the way ahead, and you follow it all the way to success. This day offers you a change in direction, and it's one that you began creating a long time ago, even if you didn't realize it yet.

Now, you have a chance to make it real, and that's exactly what you're going to do. You're the only one who can shape your future, and that means doing it your way and your way alone. On Wednesday, you're done following directions and rules that other people set.

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By taking initiative, Capricorn, you end up with a far better result than if you get in line with the others. You're a unique individual, and you're the one who decides what your turn of fortune looks like. Success is yours for the taking now!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.