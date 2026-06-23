Your Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, June 24: The Moon Enters Scorpio

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for June 24, 2026, when the Moon enters Scorpio. It joins both the Sun and Mercury in water signs, so you're good at reading between the lines on Wednesday. It's worth noting that Mercury goes retrograde in five days. I mention this because on June 24, you have a good opportunity to sort out anything unresolved before things get complicated next week.

Daily horoscopes for Wednesday, June 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Scorpio Moon is totally in your corner on June 24, Aries. Its energy gives you access to a kind of clarity you don't always have, which comes in handy on Wednesday when it comes time to deal with something financial or a situation involving trust.

You'll get the answers you need by being honest and up front. Which I'm sure is great news for you, considering that's how you prefer to approach things anyway.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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A win-win situation awaits you on June 24, Taurus. Someone in your life has been there for you in a way they deserve some credit for. There's something you've been quietly appreciating about this person.

Wednesday is a great day to finally tell them. Not only are they so happy to hear it, but seeing them happy makes you feel good, too.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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A small decision you make on June 24 has a big payoff for you. The Moon being in Scorpio tells me this decision has something to do with your day-to-day life.

You know exactly what needs to change. You've known for a while, Gemini. You just haven't had the mental energy to actually do anything about it. That changes on Wednesday.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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There’s something you’ve been keeping close to your heart. It’s felt a little too personal to share. But there’s a moment on June 24 when you know the time to open up has arrived.

You’ll know the time is right when a conversation you have on Wednesday skips right past the small talk and gets deep pretty quickly. This is your green light from the universe to be vulnerable. Doing so will get you far, Cancer.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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It looks like good karma is coming in clutch for you on June 24. I keep seeing someone match your energy at home on Wednesday in a way that doesn't happen often.

It comes at just the right time for you, too, because something tells me you've been the one holding things together lately. What a nice feeling it is to see that your efforts haven't gone unnoticed.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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A conversation that's been going in circles finally gets somewhere on Wednesday. You can thank the Scorpio Moon for helping you find the perfect way to say something you've been trying to get across for a while.

You're already precise in how you talk to others, Virgo, but on June 24, you have an extra layer of perception that makes it not only easier to say exactly what you mean, but also to understand on a deep level exactly what other people are trying to say, too.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday feels like the day you're finally ready to actually look at your bank account. You're far from being the only person who kinda just pretends it doesn't exist, but the anxiety will only continue if you don't just rip off the band-aid.

The good news is what you see is more encouraging than what you were expecting. There's even a clear path to getting the thing you've been saving up for that you hadn't quite seen before.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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On Wednesday, you're not in the mood for anything that isn't real and authentic. Someone close to you picks up on that and shows up accordingly.

It's refreshing to get this kind of honesty instead of having to go dig around for it, Scorpio. Having nothing but the facts without any kind of runaround makes June 24 a genuinely good day.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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The Moon is in Scorpio on June 24, which means it's a pretty quiet day for you, Sagittarius. I don't see this bothering you (for once), because it gives you time to really think about something that's been on your mind.

Deep down, you know you already have the answer you're looking for. You're just processing on Wednesday. By the end of the day, you feel a lot better about something you weren't quite sure about this morning. That's a good day.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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A friendship you've been a little uncertain about proves you wrong in the right way on June 24. I see someone in your life coming through for you in a big way on Wednesday, Capricorn. And the best part is you didn't even have to ask.

As someone whose love language is acts of service, this is huge for you. This is good proof that your people are more solid than you sometimes give them credit for.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Something about work finally clicks for you on June 24. You've been trying to figure out where your career is headed, so what comes to you on Wednesday is worth being excited about, Aquarius.

You're so good at connecting the dots once you have enough perspective, so it's easy work from here. Remember us little people when you reach the top!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thanks to the Scorpio Moon, which works beautifully with your zodiac sign, your instincts are unusually sharp on June 24. Which is saying something, because your intuition is already rarely wrong.

With this extra boost, the bigger picture of what you want and where you're going comes into focus on Wednesday in a way that feels real rather than wishful. What you're feeling is accurate.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.