Financial Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 22 - 28

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success from June 22 to 28, 2026. The First Quarter Moon in Libra on Monday is an important turning point for their finances.

Don't be afraid to ask for help this week, especially when it comes to money and budgeting. Libra's energy invites you to seek support and collaboration. This may mean working with your partner on a better budget or seeking the help of an expert. A financial planner isn’t solely for those who have accumulated great wealth, but for those who know they want to.

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These astrological signs get some extra support from the universe all week, helping them attract some big opportunities to improve their financial situation.

1. Virgo

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The First Quarter Moon in Libra rises on June 22, encouraging you to be honest about where and how you need help this week. Just because you haven’t been able to do everything on your own doesn't mean you have failed, Virgo. Help is readily available to you, but you must be the one to seek it out.

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Whether it’s your spouse, a trusted friend, a family member, or a financial expert, financial success comes from reaching out and taking action on improving your finances. Talk honestly about what you need and what you have been struggling with. This will help with money matters, but also allow you to stop feeling like you have to do it all on your own.

2. Taurus

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Mars moves into Gemini on June 28, creating a heightened time for building wealth and improving your financial standing. This is a period to improve your financial stability and create a better foundation for your future success.

Mars in Gemini is a chance to entertain new ideas and ways of managing your money and investments. Be open to new opportunities that arise for creating the success you deserve. This is also a good time to review your finances, including contracts and employment agreements, which leads to greater wealth and success in the future.

3. Gemini

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Make space for everything that you deserve, Gemini. Since last summer, Jupiter, the planet of wealth, has been moving through Cancer. This has served to bring about immense financial expansion and opportunities. Yet, Jupiter is now preparing to move into Leo on June 30, just after Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer on June 29. Mercury will remain retrograde through July 23, helping you tie up loose ends and finalize the opportunities Jupiter worked to bring into your life.

As Jupiter leaves behind the waters of Cancer and Mercury stations retrograde here, you are entering an important time period for financial redirections and clarity. Use this time to go over any projects or plans that you’ve been working on in the past year. Be willing to say yes to an opportunity you previously shut down, and make space to finally receive the financial success you deserve.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.