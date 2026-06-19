Life Gets So Much Better For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 22

From June 22nd - 28th, 2026, three Chinese zodiac signs think to themselves that life is getting so much better lately. Every single day of this week is positive.

Monday, you receive good news or a gift of some sort in association with work you did last week. On Tuesday, your productivity levels are super high, and you feel grounded and capable of accomplishing pretty much anything you set your mind to do.

Advertisement

Midweek, starting on Wednesday, it's time to finalize various projects and define what to focus on for the rest of the month and into July. By Thursday, the 25th, you're ready to take action on your decisions and feel good about the direction you're headed. Friday is a really good day to come to terms with your limitations.

You'll have a basic understanding of what you're not meant to do, and feel comfortable with getting those tasks off your plate. Saturday is perfect for shopping and running personal errands. Sunday is as it should be, ideal for relaxing and unwinding with friends and family.

Advertisement

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Life gets so much better for you the week of June 22nd. For starters, you see improvements in your finances.

An expense goes down, so you have more money in your pocket, or you're able to close the door on a debt and lighten your financial responsibilities. The best day for you this week is on the 23rd, an Open Day. You get a lot accomplished, which frees up your time.

Advertisement

Clearing out your schedule allows you to try something new and adventurous on Thursday, this week's Establish Day. Over the weekend, you'll feel a strong sense of accomplishment and have an optimistic outlook for the rest of June.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The best day for you this week arrives on Thursday, June 25th, a Metal Horse Establish Day, because you see signs that indicate the freedom you need and want is near. But throughout the entire week, several things happen that give you signs that your entire life is progressively much better before the month is over.

On Monday, the 22nd, you are told something that you need to know that changes how you view your situation. On Tuesday, the 23rd, you are no longer held back by something you didn't want to do, which gives you some breathing room.

By Friday, the 26th, you can see which tasks you can hand off to others so you no longer have too much to do. Over the weekend, the 27th gives you plenty of me-time, and on Sunday, you get to spend time with friends and family.

Advertisement

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Life is getting so much better lately because you're starting to do things differently. You can't stay where you are emotionally or mentally. It's worked for a time, but now that summer is here, you are ready for a change. You have learned who to let in your inner circle and who you can't.

Your best day of the week is on the 24th, a Close Day, when you detach from people, places or things that block your joy. Before then, you receive information from the universe above, and it speaks directly to your heart on Monday, giving you direction for your life.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.