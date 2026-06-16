You Have To Be A Very Intelligent Person To Understand The Humor Of These 4 Zodiac Signs

It's often said that sarcasm is the lowest form of wit, but that's not the entire saying. The full quote adds that sarcasm is the highest form of intelligence. It also happens to be the type of humor favored by these four zodiac signs.

Research shows that it requires quite a bit of cleverness and creativity to understand sarcasm. It involves saying the opposite of what you mean, so you must be able to read between the lines. At the same time, you need to pay attention to body language and tone of voice. This type of humor is often subtle and easy to miss, which is why you have to be a very intelligent person to truly understand it.

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1. Aquarius

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Aquarians are very intelligent, and their sense of humor is no different. They love sarcasm and use their wit to their advantage. Yet, their dry approach doesn't always land. Some people may not even realize they're joking, but Aquarians don't care. If you aren't smart enough to understand, then good riddance.

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These individuals are very creative, and their minds work quickly. Aquarians can get impatient if they don't think people are keeping up with them or are on their level. They are definitely not ones to waste time explaining a joke. In their minds, you just need to be smart enough to understand their humor the first time around.

2. Scorpio

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A Scorpio's sense of humor is dry and often a bit dark. They aren't the class clown, cracking jokes that even children would understand. Yet, that doesn't mean that they aren't funny. They are highly intuitive and great at reading people, which is why sarcasm is their humor of choice.

Scorpios are incredibly sharp and use their observations in their jokes. They say what other people are too afraid to say, but in a way that has you laughing. Of course, this is only true if you're smart enough to understand the subtext.

3. Virgo

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Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Virgos are quick-witted and blunt. They strive for perfection, for themselves and for others, and their frustration at imperfection often results in snarky comments. They excel at sharp comebacks and biting remarks that are quite funny, as long as you're in on the joke.

Don't expect a Virgo to start spewing cheesy puns or corny dad jokes. Their humor is far more clever than that. They often use sarcasm to point out very real issues or things they know that they could improve.

4. Gemini

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Geminis are highly intelligent and always have the best and funniest one-liners. It takes no time at all for them to come up with a clever joke. Geminis thrive on sarcasm and banter, but it's not always easy to keep up with their quick wit or pop-culture references.

While they like poking fun at others, it's not malicious. In fact, they love poking fun at themselves even more. Geminis aren't afraid to be self-deprecating and laugh at themselves. They know that they are smart, and a joke doesn't change that.

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Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.