The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, June 20 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 20, 2026. It's the last day of the Sun in Gemini. The card reading for everyone is the Ace of Cups, a perfect complement to Saturday's practical Virgo Moon.

Ace is a winning idea, and Cups suggests that your thoughts first come across as creative and emotional. With this being the last day of a Gemini Sun, what you think about today could be an indicator of the theme you'll work through from now through the end of July. Let's explore what this means for each astrological sign in astrology, for today's tarot card reading.

The daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, June 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands

Aries, whether you see it or not, you're making significant progress in your life, particularly in communication and even travel. Your daily tarot is the Three of Wands, which is associated with growth and the chasing of new adventures.

You've got wanderlust this summer, and the call to enjoy life is there. With the Sun in Gemini, this is your chance to tie up loose ends and finalize details with others.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

The Queen of Pentacles, reversed, is about a loss of balance between money and your lifestyle, which means it's time to pivot and make things better.

The end of Gemini season marks changes to your overall economic outlook on June 20. Since Gemini is ruled by Mercury, this is the perfect time to review important documents and toss out old ones.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Temperance

Gemini, as a sign ruled by the fastest planet in astrology, patience is not one of the virtues you wish to practice. But, on Saturday, it may be one you have to honor because it's necessary.

The final lesson of the Sun in your sign involves a period of waiting. Your daily tarot is Temperance, which reminds you to find the middle path. It's moderation in all things, from the foods you eat to how you behave when you are stressed. On June 20, don't try to overcompensate by doing more than is necessary.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Judgment

Cancer, there are times when logic must rule the heart, and today is one of those days. On Saturday, the final stretch of the Sun in Gemini brings you a decision that requires you to be careful about what you say or do.

Your tarot card, Judgment, highlights acting fairly and facing facts regardless of what your heart is trying to say. You may need time to emotionally catch up with a particular reality. It's time to let things go and not look too deeply into anything.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Fool, reversed

Leo, it's a good thing you are a patient zodiac sign because the reversed Fool tarot card signifies jumping ahead. It's normal to worry about whether your actions will cause you to miss out on a much-needed opportunity. However, a change in the Sun soon could indicate that friendships or other social situations are changing.

Should you have to wait or get word about delays on June 20, it's best to see it as a chance to do other things. Schedule changes can be protective for you on Saturday.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Cups, reversed

You're ready to try new things and put a stop to any boredom or feeling like you have nothing interesting going on in your life right now. Your tarot card, the Four of Cups, reversed, is about pulling back from the world because you are emotionally spent.

Being drained often mimics boredom or a sense of having nothing to do. On Saturday, consider what you can do in the future. You have so many options, so let yourself explore which ones you want to try.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands, reversed

Change is in the air, but you, Libra, you're not interested in it right now. You can always tell when the energy is about to shift, and your harmonious personality wants to keep things in balance.

On June 20, it's time to consider what's holding you back or keeping you afraid. You may not know, but your Two of Wands, reversed tarot card for the day, can help you understand yourself better by asking what makes you nervous or keeps you up at night. You may discover that your fears are not as powerful as you believe.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Magician

The stars are in your favor on June 20, and the Magician invites you to consider the things you're able to manifest in your life. You're thinking clearly, and it shows in your actions. As each day progressed in the spring, you learned what you liked and what you didn't.

Now, on this last day of Gemini season, you're ready to show how well you've mastered the lessons of this season. This is your day to bring out the best in your life. Things are moving forward, and you're ready to take advantage of them.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

You might feel kind of tired on the last day of Gemini season. Your tarot card, the Eight of Wands, reversed, indicates feeling overwhelmed by how much you need to do, but not having the desire or energy to do it.

June 20 is a good day for resting, Sagittarius. Spend some time reflecting and tending to your emotional needs.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Devil

If the last time you did your shadow work was a long time ago, then mark June 20 as a day to begin again. The Devil tarot card is about temptation and vices, especially the habits you tend to gravitate toward when you're under a lot of pressure.

This is a very good time to address problems in relationships and take responsibility when things go wrong, so you can stop things before they happen.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Pentacles

The Knight of Pentacles is about making progress, and that's because you have been very careful not to waste time.

You're being hyper-diligent about your goals and dreams. You're constantly seeking new ways to improve your life, and the results start showing on June 20.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Cups

The last day of Gemini season brings up changes in your family. On June 20, the Knight of Cups tarot card indicates how positive you feel about the future.

People you love are a lot like you. You really believe that the people you love are genuinely caring and kind, and your support encourages them to be their best.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.