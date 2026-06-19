3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On June 20, 2026

Starting on June 20, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. During Chiron direct, it's time for us to snap out of this endless worried funk and start feeling joy and ease once again.

Chiron is known as the wounded healer, and it brings a helpful and gentle energy that is exactly what these astrological signs have been needing. This day reminds us of our inner strength and that we owe nothing to weakness or insecurity. It's time to reclaim our power.

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1. Taurus

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On Saturday, Chiron direct reminds you of who you were when you loved yourself more than you do now. Somehow, you got yourself into a bind and put pleasing others above your own happiness. That is not healthy, nor is it sustainable.

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Fortunately, you are still you, Taurus, and so this kind of behavior is, and always has been, temporary. During this Chiron transit, you once again return to the order of your life, and self-love becomes a priority.

You're not really interested in diminishing your flame anymore. You refuse to shrink yourself for the world or for the approval of others. You know who you are, and you are about to unleash your power in positive and loving ways. You've got this!

2. Libra

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Even though we're dealing with a celestial body that is light-years away, the power of Chiron direct feels personal, Libra. You lost yourself for a while, and now you have to make up lost time. It's a good thing you are ready and able to do that right now.

On this day, you make a decision that changes and rearranges your life for the better. You are no longer interested in fitting in and doing the same things that everyone else is doing. You want to reclaim your independence and be your authentic self without fear.

You may have forgotten how powerful you really are, but the great thing about power and self-esteem is that it always comes back. All you have to do is cultivate it. On Saturday, that's a done deal.

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3. Pisces

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A new era of power is upon you, and it couldn't come soon enough. You've gone through a whole lot of healing over the past several years, and you were starting to think that this process would never end. Well, it has, Pisces. During Chiron direct, you recognize that this chapter is now complete.

Yes, it's real, and yes, you are healed. Of course, you have memories of past pains and heartbreak, but they no longer hold any sway over you. You are finally your own person again, and it feels incredible.

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It's as though, on Saturday, the world opens up for you, and it's clear just how much you were missing. You're finally able to move through it authentically. You're done trying to meet other people's expectations. You are in your full power now, and it's going to last.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.