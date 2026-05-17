Mars In Taurus Makes Life Better For 6 Zodiac Signs From Now Until June 28

Life is a lot better for six zodiac signs while Mars is in Taurus from May 18 to June 28, 2026. Though Mars generally doesn’t operate at full capacity in the Venus-ruled sign, the positives outweigh the negatives for these astrological signs.

Mars in Taurus is great for making money and putting one’s energies toward finding bargains or sterling investments and the like. It’s also a good time to determine and stand up for one’s values and to engage in creative pursuits. Actions aligned toward building a better life are highly favored.

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When the planet of aggression and pursuit of one’s own will and desires falls into the sign of the Bull, the paradox is to hack out a path to stability, which these signs master between now and the end of June.

1. Taurus

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Mars pushes into your sign on the 18th for six powerful weeks of keeping the focus on your own self, Taurus. From now to June’s end is a particularly good time to pursue goals. Polish off two or three short-term ones and apply focus to at least one longer-term goal.

Not only that, see if you can use this time with Venus emphasizing your charm to make new friends and strengthen connections with new contacts. Use this energy well!

2. Scorpio

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Watery individuals like you come into contact with the both-and aspect of Mars in Taurus. Between now and June 28, significant partnerships feature the contrast between getting personal and joint needs met with finding pleasant and simple satisfactions in the presence of romantic partners. (Though this can also apply to business partnerships as well.)

Scorpio, the key to making this energy work for you so that life gets better is to find the way through to keep both sides of this coin in operation.

3. Aquarius

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The natural focus for Water-bearers with Mars in Taurus is family matters. Mars brings excitement but also arguments within these intimate structures, so it’s likely that some tensions lead to conflict behind closed doors. Perhaps there is a need to air some grievances?

Mars in Taurus also provides an urge to bring things down to reality as well, getting right into the basic feel of things. Finding practical ways to use the assertive energy inside the family cauldron makes life a lot better for you, Aquarius.

4. Virgo

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When Mars transits the house of Religion and Global Issues, desires for larger connection become palpable. This is why you're feeling an instinctive urge to strengthen your ties to Spirit.

Over the next few weeks, you also have a desire to go and see some distant lands and find ways to build bridges with people from foreign countries, whether domestically or abroad. Mars’s trine to your sign makes social relationships more energizing and positively challenging in ways that enhance your life force.

5. Capricorn

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Goat, you finally get to let your hair down starting on May 18 when Mars begins operating in your house of fun and games. For those who are more competitive, it's a great month to exhibit your prowess.

Everything fun, from being around kids to romance to music and dancing, is up for exploration in May. Mars trines your sign, Capricorn, bringing assertive yet supportive expression to your daily affairs. Enjoy the next few weeks.

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6. Cancer

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You observe the dichotomy of Mars in Taurus in your friendships and group relations. Friends could agitate for a time to meditate together, or they can demand a relaxing session of board games and the like.

In any case, some of your friends are likely to be a bit more present while this transit operates until the end of June.

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Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.