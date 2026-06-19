Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, June 20: The Last Day Of Gemini Season

The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign are here for June 20, 2026. The Moon is in Virgo on this last day of Gemini season.

If the last few weeks felt like you had 100 tabs open in your brain at once, things finally start settling down on Saturday. It’s easier to get your thoughts together when the Moon is in Virgo, and since the Gemini astrological season is almost over, there isn't so much pressure to do everything all at once. Not a bad way to start the weekend if I do say so myself!

Your daily horoscope for Saturday, June 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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On June 20, the Virgo Moon helps you see clearly where things have gotten off track. It’s been a very busy few weeks, Aries, and things can easily become a disorganized mess when there’s so much going on.

A good routine makes life so much better, especially for someone like you who is almost always moving full steam ahead. Before everyone starts getting lost in their emotions when Cancer season begins tomorrow, it would be a smart idea to set some easy routines in place for yourself that’ll get you back to a good place.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Whew. That was some Gemini season! You can’t stand the feeling of not remembering why you walked into a room, so you’re probably pretty grateful that sort of thing happening so regularly is just about over and done with.

Funny enough, just knowing that things are about to take a turn for the better and you can finally get back to your routine makes Saturday feel amazing. You always do your best work when life is a little more on the boring side, Taurus.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Happy last day of your astrological season, Gemini! Somewhere familiar and comfortable is calling your name on Saturday.

Something around the house needs your attention, so don’t be surprised when you find yourself organizing or nesting in a way that’s somewhat uncharacteristic, but oddly satisfying. After a few weeks of being everyone’s go-to, it wouldn’t hurt to take another day to yourself anyway.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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It seems like everyone wants to chat with you on Saturday. If there’s anything you need to get off your chest, today would be the day to do it.

Since the Moon is in Virgo in your June 20 horoscope, things won’t get too deep. However, what you hear is meaningful all the same because everyone is being very straightforward. You’re not left guessing where you stand with anyone, which makes the start of your zodiac season tomorrow that much more exciting.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You are honestly pretty good at earning and attracting money, Leo. Tracking it, on the other hand, is where things sometimes fall apart. Thankfully, the Virgo Moon gives you an unusual amount of patience on Saturday that makes it much easier to handle the boring financial stuff you normally just kinda hope will handle itself.

Now, no one’s asking you to become an accountant overnight. But it would be wise to know what you’re working with before Jupiter enters your sign at the end of the month.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Moon is in your sign on Saturday and it shows right away. You're not fighting yourself the way you often do. This means no second-guessing yourself for once.

Things that usually require a lot of mental negotiation with yourself sort of just happen effortlessly. It's a good look on you, Virgo! You're in your element today without even having to try.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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During the Virgo Moon on Saturday, you get a good glimpse of what it looks like when you simply do what you want to do. Most people (wrongly) think that when you ask for opinions, it’s because you don’t know what you want. But really, you already know what you’re thinking when you ask.

You ask for people’s opinions more out of courtesy than indecision, Libra. That starts a vicious cycle, though. On June 20, it becomes clear as day how much better off you are when you just go for it.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Some people are in your life for a good time, and others for a long time. One of your gifts is being really good at figuring out who belongs in which category very early on, and that gift comes in handy during your June 20 horoscope.

You’re actually pleasantly surprised by this person. When you randomly met them, you didn’t expect anything to come of it. Hold on to this person, Scorpio. Their presence in your life is more serendipitous than you might think.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Even though it's technically the weekend, your mind keeps drifting back to something work-related. That's not a bad thing, Sagittarius. With the Moon in Virgo on Saturday, you're in a good problem-solving headspace. Might as well take advantage of it.

Don’t spend too much of your free time getting bogged down in the details, of course. But it is a good idea to jot things down, because you're definitely gonna want to remember this train of thought.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The last day of Gemini season closes out a major chapter for you. You've spent the last few weeks absorbing a lot of new information. Some of it’s useful, some not. Your Saturday horoscope allows you to tell the difference between the two.

Since it’s the weekend, you can be a little less focused on your immediate to-do list and more interested in the why behind what you have written down. This is actually healthy for you, even if it feels a little unproductive. You’ll need this information once we get into Cancer season tomorrow.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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On June 20, you realize you’ve been giving someone close to you a pass that you wouldn’t usually afford others. I’m getting the sense that this is money-related, which is probably why you’ve let it slide for as long as you have. Yes, everyone deserves some grace. But not to the point where you’re basically throwing yourself under the bus, Aquarius.

Finances can be really hard to talk about without making it weird. Luckily, the Moon is in Virgo and it’s still Gemini season. These are two Mercury-ruled zodiac signs that excel at thought and communication, so today’s conversation won’t be as awkward as you’d expect.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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There’s someone you have a more complicated relationship with than what’s probably necessary, Pisces. You care a lot for this person, but something just hasn’t felt right. Thanks to the no-nonsense Virgo Moon, you see this clearly during your Saturday horoscope.

You give people the benefit of the doubt, sometimes for much longer than they’ve actually earned. But seeing things clearly is more useful than seeing them kindly. On June 20, you're capable of both.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.