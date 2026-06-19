Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 20, 2026

On June 20, 2026, hard times are coming to an end for three zodiac signs. Pluto retrograde brings a passionate energy that reminds us of who we really are.

Now and then, we get that uncanny feeling that we need to change our ways. It grows close to obsession with some. For these astrological signs, the time for major transformation is upon us, right now.

With one small change, we open up a world of newness, and it is as inviting as it is positive. We are shedding our old skin and stepping into a better version of ourselves. The hard times are officially over on Saturday.

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1. Cancer

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You are on a mission to change your life, Cancer. You've long been tired you are of the same old lifestyle, yet you haven't made any moves to switch it up. On Saturday, you decide that enough is enough.

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You've started to realize that you can change and that there really are no limits to your ambitions. However, there's one thing you must do now, and that is take that first step. No one else can do it for you.

During Pluto retrograde, you are sternly reminded that you can either sink or swim. It becomes obvious to you that to swim, you must take action. Get to it!

2. Sagittarius

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On Saturday, during Pluto retrograde, you have a most momentous realization. This transit tells you in no uncertain terms that you are not the same person as you once were. Wow!

Of course, you are still you, Sagittarius, but you have also changed significantly, and that is a good thing. You can't stay the same forever, nor should you. Life is constantly changing, and it is smart to evolve with it. It also takes guts, so your transformation is something you should be proud of.

You are no longer willing to identify with the past and the pain that came with it. You want to move forward and become the new and improved you. This Pluto transit helps you do just that.

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3. Aquarius

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Pluto retrograde helps you discover something about yourself that you always kind of knew was there, but never really looked at closely. You see now that you are stronger than you give yourself credit for. What you learn about yourself on Saturday has you feeling brave enough to act.

You sometimes feel as if you're a little behind the times. You've come to understand that you feel this way because, in all honesty, you've been afraid to move forward. That changes now. You refuse to be left behind.

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This Pluto transit shows you that there's nothing more to learn from the past, and so you must let it go. Stop ruminating and start living in the present moment, Aquarius. The hard times are behind you, and there's no reason to keep looking back. Welcome to a new era of transformation!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.