Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For June 15 - 21 — Relationships Get Better After One Intense Day This Week

Weekly love horoscopes are here for June 15 - 21, 2026. This week is a mixed bag for each zodiac sign, as everyone experiences intense emotions and reaches a major turning point in a significant relationship. We are still under the energy of the New Moon in Gemini when Venus and Uranus work together to create a lighthearted energy on Monday that's good for socializing and making big financial decisions.

The good vibes continue into Tuesday, when Venus trines Neptune. This is quite positive when it comes to creativity and compassion. Venus opposes Pluto on June 17, an intense aspect that makes people prone to jealousy, but Chiron entering Taurus on June 19 gives everyone a chance to come to terms with ourselves and separate our value as a human from our material possessions and achievements. When the Sun enters Cancer on June 21, expect to get in touch with your feelings and emotions and those of others you are connected to.

Weekly love horoscopes for June 15 - 21, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A love relationship is facing a turning point this week, Aries. You may be forced to decide if the person you are involved with or want to be involved with is truly worth your time or on the same page as you.

Watch out for jealousy and power struggles this week. The best days for love are Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus, your ruling planet, makes several positive aspects the first two days of the week. This represents a surprising romantic interlude, Taurus.

On June 17, Venus opposes Pluto. While at best this could represent passion, at worst, it could represent complete incompatibility with someone. Insecurities could be triggered in some way on Wednesday.

By the weekend, however, more romantic opportunities come your way!

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in your sign should have been pretty positive, Gemini. You likely spent some time reevaluating some of your close relationships.

On Monday and Tuesday, Venus creates some beautiful aspects in compatible Leo when it comes to love and your social life. However, your mood shifts on Wednesday, which is not a positive time to start a new relationship.

Thankfully, the weekend gets much better. You'll enjoy some exciting connections.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The first two days of the week bring some exciting romantic opportunities, but expect a dramatic shift on Wednesday as Venus opposes Pluto.

Avoid jealousy, Cancer. Don’t let yourself be triggered emotionally to the point you have to retreat into your shell.

An unexpected conversation is likely to occur over the weekend. Keep an open mind.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus has entered your sign and makes two lovely aspects on Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy it, Leo!

Watch things on Wednesday, however, as Venus opposing Pluto from your first house could cause serious conflicts and power struggles stemming from negative, deep-seated emotions.

The wise thing to do would be to sit this day out when it comes to love relationships and look forward to the weekend.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The week kicks off with a potentially electric romantic alignment.

Tension could arrive by midweek, and old negative issues could be triggered or appear if you don’t handle the energy correctly. The best way to handle it is to approach any issue with a partner in a calm manner.

Luckily, the Moon enters your sign over the weekend. By then, you should feel great!

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is transformative this week, for better or worse, Libra. But at the end of the day, better is much more likely.

Watch things on June 17, because Venus opposing Pluto can turn into jealousy or arguments that cause anxiety and emotional stress.

You may want to spend time alone this weekend, but if you do, don’t forgo what could be a positive romantic opportunity.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This week, Venus opposes Pluto. Since it's one of your ruling planets, you especially have to be on alert for feelings of distrust, suspicion, jealousy, or obsessive feelings.

It is important to be aware of this energy on June 17 and not let it interfere with a perfectly good relationship. Control, desire, attachment issues, and jealousy could be front and center this day.

So long as you can avoid this, both the beginning and end of the week look good, Scorpio.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus has entered Leo, which is a highly compatible sign for you, Sagittarius. If you are single, this week you could meet someone who lives at a distance. You're even more interested in travel than usual, and ready to plan a trip.

The start of the week looks great, but you could experience some uncomfortable emotions on the 17th. Expect to spend more time aligning with a partner since the New Moon fell in your house of partners.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Monday and Tuesday are great for romantic connections and conversation that could deepen bonds.

Mid-week is not so great, though, Capricorn. This is when any deep or hidden issue could come to the surface. If this is the case, the issue is resolved by the weekend if the relationship is solid.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

June 15 and 16 are great days for love and romance, but you need to be aware of the energy on the 17th, which could become quite volatile with Venus opposing Pluto in your first house.

The first/seventh houses represent partners in your chart, which could be a romantic partner or someone you deal with on a day-to-day basis. If there is an issue, this is a day to control your emotions and respond with maturity.

Once get past the 17th, the rest of the week goes well.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Monday and Tuesday bring some beautiful times of finally feeling like you are deeply in touch with someone special.

On June 17, be aware that hidden tensions or obsessive feelings and actions could occur.

The weekend brings an unpredictable twist or change with a love interest.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.