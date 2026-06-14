Life Keeps Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs The Further Into The Week Of June 15 - 21 We Get

During the week of June 15 to 21, 2026, life gets better for three zodiac signs. The Venus energy is strong in the days ahead, but first, the New Moon rises in Gemini, putting the focus on our communication.

On June 15, Venus sextiles Uranus, and this upbeat transit is particularly positive when it comes to love and socializing. Venus then trines Neptune on June 17. Our imagination soars during this time, and we are more compassionate and in tune with those around us. The third Venus alignment is a bit more challenging. Venus opposes Pluto on Wednesday, and this is an intense aspect prone to obsessive behavior and thinking. Expect jealousy and selfishness. This is not the day to bring up contentious issues.

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The positive vibe returns at the end of the week as Cancer season begins. On June 21, the Sun enters Cancer, and this is also the summer solstice. For the next four weeks, we are getting more in touch with our emotions. This is a time to nurture ourselves, and we may spend more time at home and with family. Get ready to feel deeply.

1. Cancer

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As the week begins, you feel a dip in your self-confidence and self-esteem due to the Moon’s square to Neptune and Saturn, and the Venus-Pluto opposition. This may be a result of you feeling stretched financially. It’s also possible that some emotional wounds resurface during this time.

If you are feeling stressed about money, stop any unnecessary spending until you feel more comfortable. Cancer is prone to financial insecurities. Go over your statements and make sure they are correct. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, enters Leo at the end of June, and your finances should improve then.

If you are feeling less confident and self-assured, confide in friends and family. Avoid anyone who triggers these feelings. Carve out some time every day to focus on yourself and participate in activities that help you process your over-amplified feelings and emotions. Try to stick with those who have your best interests at heart and are cheerful and upbeat.

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2. Leo

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As the week begins, you are feeling anxious, and this can affect your career and working relationships. You may need to practice compromise in the days ahead. You are a proud and sometimes stubborn person, so it's important not to come across as selfish.

With Venus’s opposition to Pluto mid-week, you need to be especially careful of power struggles or backing yourself into a corner you can’t get out of. If an issue arises, focus on solving the problem rather than placing blame. If you played a part in the issue, face it rather than focusing on others. Correct your own behavior and anything you are responsible for.

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Try to move in a strategic and thoughtful manner this week. It's less important to get things done quickly. This approach allows you to identify any issue before it becomes a major problem that requires a big fix.

3. Scorpio

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This week, you face deep-seated emotional insecurities and jealousy. You struggle to trust others, and a relationship may become toxic or overbearing. It’s also possible these things are directed toward you from someone else. Venus opposes Pluto, which is one of your ruling planets. This powerful opposition triggers insecurities or paranoia.

This is a week to go with the flow and let any dark energy pass without overreacting or taking negative feelings too seriously. Let go of your desire to control others. Focus more on what you need to do as opposed to what others need to do. Don’t act on impulse or let your temper get the better of you. Instead of reacting, take in the information and pause. Focus on what the issue really is and how it can be fixed as opposed to placing blame or guilt.

In your relationships, misunderstandings can bring about a period of emotional distance. Insecurities and disagreements are going to occur among the people closest to you. It's important to remember you are one half of your partnership, and your other half stands independently. Focus on a diplomatic tactic and resolving the issue. If you need some time apart to think things through, ask for it.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.