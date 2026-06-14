The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, June 15 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 15, 2026. The New Moon is in Gemini before entering Cancer, and the collective card for everyone is the Tower.

The Tower tarot card is about sudden surprises, which might be what you feel when the Moon leaves analytical Gemini to enter emotional Cancer. You go from being in your head to feeling things with your heart. Today's New Moon arrives, but it's simply a glimpse of things to come before feelings start to take priority.

Daily tarot horoscope for Monday, June 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Ace of Cups

You wake up from a mental fog when the New Moon takes place in Gemini on June 15. This is helpful to you since the shift into Cancer allows you to process your emotions.

Your daily tarot card, the Ace of Cups, invites you to be open to what you discover about your heartfelt emotions, especially when it could involve a relationship.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Justice

Your tarot card for June 15 is the Justice card, which is about balanced treatment toward yourself and others. You're in search of fairness, and you may find out something that needs to be talked about a little more.

Due to the dynamic changes of the Moon from one sign to another, you learn to avoid jumping to conclusions. Listening with patient intention helps.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot is about your desire for a connected relationship. This tarot card is perfect for you during your annual New Moon in your sign, since it signals a fresh start in your relationship.

As the Moon goes from your sign into Cancer, think about the value you wish to bring to a partnership instead of seeking what you can receive from someone else.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: The High Priestess

A relationship shifts for you on June 15, Cancer, and as your tarot card for the day reveals that your intuitive nature increases. The High Priestess is about sensing things long before they happen.

Your emotional side can speak much louder when you've gotten too much into your thoughts once the Moon enters your sign. For now, you decide to see where a partnership is showing and look for signs of growth, rather than rush to any one conclusion.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands tarot card talks about gaining earned attention from people who admire you for all you've accomplished in your life.

On Monday, you might feel really good about a situation and, with that energy, draw attention to yourself. Confidence is very attractive, and the more you allow yourself to step into that energy, the more vital you appear for opportunities in business and life overall.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

You're working hard and trying your best to do all the things that you know are important. With the Eight of Pentacles, you're reminded to commit yourself to the daily tasks that continuously produce the right outcome.

It can be hard to stick with something you find boring, or that you think should be easier to finish, yet on Monday, this is the time to really master a skill and get to the point where you don't even think about it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is about partnerships, and typically this signals romantic involvement. You and a partner are ready to make plans for the future. This could involve conversations about work or what your partnership label is and how you prefer your situation to work for each other.

When the Moon enters Cancer after the New Moon on Monday, you'll sense more intimately what you feel works best for you. You'll sense that it's important to be honest about your feelings and not hide them.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Death

The Death tarot card often depicts an ending that is just before something new is on the horizon. On Monday, the New Moon brings a fresh start to your sector of social status and career.

If you're thinking about applying to a job or making some type of public change, this is the time to do it. The path that seems to open for you first involves your social network, so tap into it to see who may have opportunities you are well-suited for.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Page of Wands

Your daily tarot card comes when the New Moon enters Cancer in your house of relationships and then intimate partnerships.

A sense of growing closer to someone starts to transpire on June 15, and this can be the time when you truly allow someone to get to know your heart in a big way. Secrets can be told now, and if you have something important you need to say, this is the best day to do it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Four of Swords

Today's Moon goes from your house of health into your sector of partnership, Capricorn. Meanwhile, the Four of Swords invites you to pause for a moment so you can get clarity and think before taking action.

Four in tarot suggests organization, and the Swords are about thought. Today's advice is to let whatever you're working on settle down a bit so you have a clearer idea of your situation.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: The Star

Good fortune enters your life on Monday, Aquarius. Not only does the New Moon happen in your house of romance, but it later shifts into your wellness sector.

On June 15, you see things for what they are. The nice thing is your tarot card of the day, the Star, reveals signs of hope also coming into your life. This leaves room for healing, and you may find you're more open to exploring what could happen for you in a romantic relationship.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: The Moon

The Moon is the tarot card that you rule, Pisces. When you get this card during a New Moon, it means you're about to start seeing an illusion for what it is.

Beginning on Monday, feelings become clearer for you and your instincts aren't full of self-doubt. You learn to trust yourself more, and when something doesn't make sense, you question it and not yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.