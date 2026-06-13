3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week, From June 15 - 21

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success all week from June 15 - 21, 2026. The energy continues to build throughout the week, so you're able to do things that lead to positive outcomes.

Attracting both wealth and success requires you to be actively involved in the behind-the-scenes work of your life. It's a slow buildup to get what you want, so there are little daily milestones that must be reached. Nothing is coming to you without you making an effort. There are no handouts or surprise mini miracles of fate without effort. Be patient and stay diligent because the luckiest day of this week arrives on Sunday, June 21.

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1. Rat

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Rat, you are really good at spotting problems. Sometimes you see this as a curse because you dislike being the bearer of bad news for everyone around you. However, this is the trait that helps you to be super successful this week. In fact, it could be the trait that singularly leads to you attaining wealth. Your slow build toward wealth and success starts by protecting your reputation.

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You don't want to be the person who knew but said nothing. Having people trust you doesn't seem like it would put any money in your pocket, but it does. People are more willing to pay you at work when they know you have their back. They want to keep you happy. So, despite the negative feelings, be truthful.

On Friday, a Wood Rat Destruction Day, which is energy in your sign, you discover what's got to go. It hurts friends, family, your colleagues, everyone, and you know it. So, you provide the insight with the tough message. Viola, this leads to success and wealth, because your word becomes worth far more than any paycheck.

2. Ox

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You are really cautious, and that is part of why you do so well in life. You aren't rushing for gimmicks or quick wins. You want to build a solid foundation for what you know you need. This is the week when keeping such tabs on your day-to-day life proves useful.

The big winning day for attracting the wealth and success you want arrives for you on Saturday, a Wood Ox Danger Day. But leading up to this point requires educating yourself on topics you want to learn more about. Over the two more relaxed days this week, Tuesday and Wednesday, it's ideal to read and learn about innovations in your field of interest.

You might not read a few pages of a book each day, but this practice is useful for sharpening your mind. If you can't get around other ambitious people, reading helps you to absorb the mindset and gives you the edge you need.

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3. Tiger

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A powerful day arrives at the end of the week in your sign, giving you a double boost of its energy. One way you can start to attract wealth and success into your life may seem strange to you at first, but after you get started, you see its value: exercise.

Little things that get your full body moving help you to feel your strength. Your confidence builds as oxygen fills your body. Even waking up a few minutes earlier each day can give you a cushion of time to prepare your mind for work.

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You can expand your vocabulary and exercise your mind, or try to teach yourself a small concept that involves money management or how to be better at sales. By the time Sunday, a Fire Tiger Success Day, rolls around, you'll not just get what you were looking for. You'll be the version of yourself that you knew you could be, which no one can take away from you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.