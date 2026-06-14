3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week, From June 15 - 21

There are three Chinese zodiac signs attracting prosperity and luck the entire week from June 15 - 21, 2026. The week starts with Monkey energy and ends in Tiger energy, signifying that your curiosity leads to immense power.

This week, it's all about thriving and enjoying all the greatness that summer has to offer. The first day of summer arrives on Sunday. You want to make the most of each day because spring is coming to a close, and there's still time to plant seeds for future success.

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Prosperity comes when you feel good, look good, and are in a positive mental state. This is one of the weeks where you can calm your mind and see a light at the end of the tunnel. If you've been asking the universe for a break so you can relax and not worry, and you're one of these three animal signs, you're in for some luck.

1. Dragon

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Dragon, this week you experienced some health improvements, primarily due to how you handled yourself on Monday. Initially, you are pushed to do quite a bit of work. You feel frustrated, which puts what you need in your life on the radar. Not understanding why everything is so urgent helps you appreciate the more settled energy on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Midweek, you see signs that your efforts are proving the time invested was not wasted. When you see how much you accomplished and how easily you can get to other things, you feel better about the sacrifices you had to make. You'll be less stressed by then, which improves your mental clarity. By Thursday, you are ready to begin a new project or to start a relationship with someone new. You bring peace to the table, and you experience only the most positive vibes.

What's not meant for you, you avoid. You take control of your life without missing a beat. Friday and Saturday become highly productive once again, but instead of focusing on everyone else, you're focused on your own needs. On Sunday, you feel like a rockstar. You enter summer with all your ducks in a row and ready to enjoy the season guilt-free.

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2. Snake

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You've been working on change, and you've stayed single for so long that you almost have forgotten what it's like to be in a relationship with anyone. The week your love life works so nicely that you feel like you've hit the lotto. At first, you really have to go through a lot of vetting of people when dating. You dismiss one person, block another, and decide that if you have to spend time getting to know people, it has to be worth it. You set clear boundaries and settle for only high-quality interactions.

The really big day for you arrives on Saturday, a Danger Ox Day. Just before summer starts, you make a discovery. You misjudged someone, and things don't work out. You're suddenly without the one who you thought would be your sidekick during the summer months. Disappointment really hurts, but it leads to a really great discovery on Sunday. You meet the right person, and the one who hurt you was just standing in the way.

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3. Horse

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You have to slow down a little bit this week, Horse, and initially, you will still try your hardest to speed things up. You find success on Monday's Open Day, but soon realize that your efforts can only do so much. You have to slow down and plant seeds for the future. There may be some sort of assignment or task that requires you to think and write a plan down on Tuesday, and then again, adding your finishing touches on Wednesday.

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But the nice thing is that before the weekend starts, you get some insight into what is working for you. It encourages you to keep moving in the right direction despite your fear of falling behind schedule. You're learning an important lesson on pacing. You don't have to constantly push yourself so hard. Life has a funny way of working itself out, even when it appears that it won't. Summer is going to be a really good time for you, Horse, and getting things in order during this last week of springtime is the best way to prepare.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.