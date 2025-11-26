The Art Of Intuition: 9 Simple Habits Of Naturally Intuitive People

When you're going through a spiritual awakening, you may not recognize the signs. But intuitive thinking and being a naturally intuitive person often goes hand-in-hand with spirituality and experiencing a spiritual awakening. You may be going through hard times in your life. You may be avoiding thinking about expanding your spiritual understanding for many different reasons.

But either way, it's important to pay attention to what's going on around you to hear the Universe's messages. Once you're ready to expand your beliefs and open yourself to messages from the Universe, you'll be able to understand much more about the power of your intuition when making decisions and life choices.

Here are 9 simple habits of naturally intuitive people:

1. They meditate

insta_photos / Shutterstock

There is no wrong way to meditate. Any mindful practice committed to your wellness will begin paving the way to your intuitive knowing. You can begin your commitment to meditation with binaural beats. I also encourage you to focus on your breath sounds for five minutes before sleep. Meditation is something that's delicious and savored. It just takes finding your sweet spot of connection. Keep it uncomplicated until you discover your favorite style.

Life coach Aimee Leigh emphasizes that practices like meditation help you connect with your inner self and develop a non-reactive, non-judgmental mindset that creates space for intuition to arise naturally. She recommends keeping your approach simple and uncomplicated at first, allowing yourself to explore different styles until you find your personal sweet spot for connection.

2. They pray

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

If meditation is a way of opening up and receiving the universal energies, prayer is holding a conversation with God, angels, and your guides. This can be written in a journal and read silently or out loud. You will discover magic when you begin this wonderful dialogue. The responses you receive may come in the form of peace, prosperity, vitality, and new awareness.

Studies show that prayer engages a wide range of cognitive processes, including perception, language, affect, memory, decision-making, and planning, creating what researchers describe as an interactive dialogue with the divine. Those who pray regularly are more likely to report sensory and perceptual experiences that they interpret as responses from a higher power.

3. They use oracle cards

LightField Studios / Shutterstock

Purchase a deck of oracle cards. Find the one that has lots of color and detail. Each morning, draw a card and examine it. See how it makes you feel. Does it remind you of anything? Write your thoughts down. At the end of the day, write a little bit about your experiences. Keep these notes in a journal dedicated to this practice.

You will begin to form a connection with what each card means to you personally. This is an easy way to create your own dictionary of universal messages. Trust your intuition and keep this exercise fun.

4. They nurture themselves

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

Eat healthy foods, get enough sleep, and treat yourself kindly. Some people believe a plant-based diet is ideal for their intuitive practice. Get bodywork done and stay hydrated. A very limited (or no) amount of alcohol or smoking is recommended. Every step taken to decrease stress increases your connection with all that is.

Studies confirm that individuals who maintain good sleep habits demonstrate better self-control and lower psychological strain, with sufficient sleep necessary for replenishing self-regulatory resources. Reducing stress through self-care practices also strengthens intuition, as chronic stress elevates cortisol levels, which impairs brain regions responsible for decision-making, memory, and executive function.

5. They spend time in nature

Rido / Shutterstock

Even if you can't completely get out of a city, spend time near trees, water, or anything that is not man-made. Being around animals is also very therapeutic. Using natural products like organic cotton sheets and towels also supports your wellness, which in turn supports your intuition and wisdom.

Studies show that even a short nature walk can decrease anxiety and negative emotions while increasing working memory performance, creating the mental clarity necessary for intuitive insights to emerge. Nature provides intriguing stimuli that gently capture attention in a bottom-up fashion, allowing our directed-attention abilities to replenish and restore

6. They connect with others in their community

Jose Calsina / Shutterstock

These can be meet-up groups, Facebook groups, or classes focused on intuitive skills or other metaphysical topics. Find your soul group and connect with others who can help you increase intuitive thinking. When you join groups focused on intuitive development or metaphysical topics, you create what researchers call 'shared understanding' with like-minded individuals.

Researchers have also found that reflecting on group identity provides greater benefits than focusing solely on individual relationships, particularly when it comes to satisfying fundamental needs and enhancing well-being. Finding your community of people who validate and support your intuitive journey creates an environment where you feel safe exploring these abilities, reinforcing your confidence in trusting your inner voice.

7. They explore spiritual practices

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Commit to reading a little bit every day about wellness practices, alternative therapies, spirituality, or something else that piques your awareness. This expands your understanding and might give you a new spiritual practice to enjoy, as well.

Studies on mindfulness-based stress reduction programs found that increases in both mindfulness and spirituality were associated with decreases in distress and reported symptoms, proving that exploring spiritual concepts has measurable benefits for well-being. When you commit to reading about wellness practices, alternative therapies, or spiritual traditions regularly, you're not just accumulating information but actively expanding your awareness of different ways to connect with your inner wisdom.

8. They learn about crystals and celestial bodies

Igisheva Maria / Shutterstock

Discover what properties each crystal is associated with. Find ways to bring them into your life through jewelry, home décor, and more. Find what your personal good luck charm is. You can also learn about the stars and the moon from a metaphysical standpoint and how you can connect with them. Learn about the cycles of the moon, or even discover your sun and moon sign.

While crystals and celestial studies might not have scientific backing, research suggests these practices can serve as powerful tools for cultivating intuitive awareness through symbolic meaning-making. Belief in crystals produces benefits through expectancy and conditioning, particularly in individuals inclined toward intuitive thinking.

9. They use all their senses

insta_photos / Shutterstock

This is so important. Don’t just rely on your vision and hearing. Pay attention to how you feel around certain people and events. Do you feel things in your gut or somewhere else? Truthfully, this is one of the best skill sets to tap into if you are seeking an intuitive life.

What is life like when you are deeply connected with the Universe through intuitive thinking? You wake up in the morning after having a restful night on organic cotton sheets. Before you get out of bed, you take 10 deep breaths. You enjoy a fresh fruit smoothie and go for a walk outside. Before you leave for work, you read the daily astrology report and notice the phase of the moon. You're wearing your favorite rose quartz bracelet.

During lunch, you catch up with a friend you met in meditation, whom you consider a part of your tribe. Both of you are interested in learning more about oracle cards. You're currently pulling a daily card. You share with your friend that you're learning to trust your gut instinct more at work.

At the end of the day, you say a short prayer of gratitude. After your prayer, you spend a couple of minutes in silence, focusing on your breath and feeling grateful. It's really simple to incorporate intuition-boosting habits into your life. The most important part of improving your intuition and decision-making skills is believing in and committing to yourself.

Have fun exploring your intuitive powers. You deserve to live the best life possible, but only you can create it. Meditation softens your thoughts and provides openings for love and courage to enter your world. Your prayers become angelic guidance, healing, and protection.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.

