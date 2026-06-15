Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To June 21

The weekly Chinese horoscope for each animal sign is here from now to June 21st, 2026. This is a builder week, meaning you will reap the benefits of your hard work.

When it feels like you're doing all this work but nothing is happening, don't give up hope. Make a note that the most powerful day to start a new project is the 18th. The 20th is when luck seems to peak for each animal sign. The day to be especially careful is the 19th. You don't want to add anything extra to your plate on this day, and you want to consider what needs to go.

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Monday is a very busy day, perfect for starting business dealings or socializing with friends and family. Tuesday and Wednesday are Balance and Stable days, which are perfect for adding the finishing touches to things you really want to go well.

On Thursday, pick one new thing to start. On Friday, remove things from your life that get in the way of your productivity. Saturday is perfect for taking a break and being very observant. Success from the things you did all week comes to you on the 21st, a Success Day, but the big payoff starts on the 22nd with a Receive energy.

If you are the type of person who prefers not to make any announcements until things are for sure, celebrate, but go public next week.

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1. Rat

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You finally allow yourself to relax mentally and ease into the things you have going on. You've been wishing for and working hard to earn the things you want in the future. You know that what you desire isn't going to be handed to you on a silver platter. You don't want it that way, anyway; you are in this for the journey. Your best day of the week arrives on Tuesday, June 16th, a Metal Rooster Balance Day.

While this day isn't in your sign, it provides you with something you really need right now. You need more balance, but not the type of balance that gives you peace of mind because you're not doing what you don't need to do. Instead, you're zeroing in on one thing that you know you need to focus on.

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2. Ox

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Your best day of the week arrives on June 17th, a Water Dog Stable Day. This energy is perfect for finding your stride and really gaining traction on the work you're trying to complete. You've been waiting for positive feedback from a particular person, and a letter may be coming to help you make a decision.

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These delays are expected with Mercury shadow, but instead of getting nervous, you take things as they come. You use your energy to focus on what opens up for you and don't miss anything. You may need to take charge and ask for the things you need directly. When you do that, something that makes you very happy can happen for you, Ox. You're a master at being patient, and you see why.

3. Tiger

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You have one golden day in your sign, Tiger, and it's also in the element of fire. June 21st is a Success Day. Yes, you have all week to wait before you see the manifestation of all your hard work and effort. However, there is good news. Through waiting, you grow each and every day. You learn that sometimes you have to tone it down and show how you're the boss of your feelings.

This is especially true for you on Tuesday and Wednesday. You may feel slightly on edge, but be very careful to channel frustration through exercise or a conversation with your life coach, therapist, or good friend on Friday or Saturday. It's so easy to think nothing good is going to happen when you've been giving time and energy all week long. But Sunday does show you that confidence isn't always a feeling. It can be grit and determination in action.

4. Rabbit

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You start and end the week with a feeling of gratitude, Rabbit. Your best day this week arrives on June 19, a Wood Rat Destruction Day, which is super hard for you to manage. You tend to give people and situations you encounter lots of chances. When someone is giving you a hard time, you try your best to see the good in the problem. On Tuesday, you start setting the tone for the entire week by taking a step in the direction you really want to go. This will all make sense to you on Friday, when you remove something from your plate.

For now, though, Rabbit, your intuitive nature teaches you why it's so important to trust your gut and release the process to your higher power. Your creative nature will feel slightly muted until the 18th, and you find it more useful to focus on facts, data, scheduling, and what you need to accomplish. One thing to remember throughout the week is that you're working with your own time frame.

5. Dragon

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You are such a great thinker, and sometimes when you're not considering your wins for professional purposes, you're trying to have fun and enjoy quality time with family and friends. Your values are central to everything you want to do this week. That's part of why June 20th, a Wood Ox Danger Day, is so essential for what you need to accomplish.

You're protecting what you know is precious to you. You don't want to let work bleed into your private time, and you also don't want a job to control when you can be accessible to people at home. You have a few things you are thinking about right now when it comes to defining life/work balance. You figure out what works for you by Sunday, a Success Day, and you're able to put things into action at the start of next week.

6. Snake

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Snake, it's odd that this week's advice is to believe in yourself. But that's what you need to do. Somewhere along the way this month, self-doubt crept in. But you have learned to mute your strength and stand in the background. That will only work for so long because you are really wise and powerful. The world needs what you have to offer it.

On June 18th, the most powerful day of the week for starting something new, you can shed old ways of doing things and embrace the new. You have been beaten down by a few things in life. You remember who you are and reclaim yourself. If that means buying a new signature outfit or saying something you know needs to be said, even though it's scary, you take that first step and do it.

7. Horse

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Doing things your way is the only thing that truly feels right to you, and this week, you reclaim your right to enjoy life on your own terms. The first day you feel all the beautiful things that are open to your life is on June 16th, a Metal Rooster Balance Day. The first thing that happens is you learn to detach and not take things so personally. Part of what holds you back is the fact that you care so much. You still care, but you are less influenced by what others think, and that matters to you.

The second thing is that you learn you are worth the wait. It sounds so odd, but there are times when you have compromised your future and held yourself back. Instead of putting your life on hold, you are ready to push forward. That means letting people fall back while you rush ahead. You'll never leave a loved one behind, but for now, you are moving ahead so you can enjoy the future and all it holds.

8. Goat

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This week, the keyword for you is personal boundaries. You already have some really good ones, but there's always room for improvement. A conversation on Tuesday or Wednesday can put you in an awkward position, making you feel like you've overshared and leaving you slightly exposed emotionally and mentally. As a result, you start to see the world from a raw emotional perspective and realize that you have to be careful.

It's good to think before speaking, even when you're with people you know well. The test comes to you on June 20th, a Danger Day. You pass it with flying colors, Goat, and see how smart it is to keep certain things to yourself or wait until the timing is better later.

9. Monkey

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Monkey, it sounds silly to say you're a light, but the week of June 15th, that is what you are. You're the type of person people watch and admire. Your curious side is contagious and a bit intimidating. You never run out of ideas and your energy, even when you're tired, is there for what you need to do.

You're so lively this week, even when there's a lull in the energy on Tuesday and Wednesday. You remain unaffected; instead, you become even more aware of what you need to do. You get this really powerful energy boost on June 18th, a Water Pig Initiate Day. You own this energy within yourself, and it gives you incredible confidence to take things one step at a time.

10. Rooster

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Rooster, this is the week where something really, really good happens in your life. You have two days working in your favor. Tuesday the 16th is a Balance Day in your animal sign, giving you a chance to regain perspective and clarify what you want to accomplish this week and by the end of the month. While you're feeling optimistic, you want to be mindful of any potential thinking errors on Saturday, a Wood Ox Danger Day.

Wood implies new opportunities, but because it's a Danger Day, you might want to wait. You can gather information and ask really good questions. You can give a tentative yes or maybe, but be slow to commit and be quick to put things on hold if you can.

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11. Dog

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This is probably one of the best weeks for you, Dog, because you get a chance to relax a bit and let life simply happen. Your best day of the week arrives on Wednesday, June 17th, a Water Dog Stable Energy Day. What this means for you is that you are tuned into your emotions. You sense things deeply.

Typically, the things you feel prompt you to take action, but not this week. Instead, it encourages you to slow down and let yourself heal or process your emotions. You have to focus on what you can and can't do. You realize you can't be all things to all people. Your friendship and loyalties can be tested to a very high degree on Friday and Saturday. You may be asked to do things that you prefer not to, so you will need to take a stand for yourself.

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Initially, this can feel harsh, but trust that your "no" can motivate another to do the same for themselves. You hear news about what happened on Sunday, and it reminds you why it's always best to be true to yourself.

12. Pig

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Pig, you're so sweet and kind, which is why you're the best friend to so many. When there's a problem, you hear about it. But the truth is, you'd like that to stop. The hardest part for you is how much you truly care. The easiest part for you is how much you don't mind giving your time to things you feel matter to your relationships.

What's nice about this week isn't what you do for others; it's what you're able to encourage them to do for themselves. Your best day this week is June 21st, a Fire Tiger Success Day. You might not get a thank-you gift card or money from a friend as a reward for your time.

You'll have the satisfaction of not getting text messages or hearing any complaints. There are times when the greatest thing that can happen to you is silence because you know everything is going well in their world.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.