Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, June 8: The Last Quarter Moon Rises In Pisces

The daily horoscope for June 8, 2026 is here for each zodiac sign, when the Last Quarter Moon is in Pisces.

In astrology, the last quarter phase of the moon represents letting go of what’s better off left in the past before we get to the New Moon at the end of the week. Since the Moon is in Pisces, the best place to start is to look at what or who you’ve been hesitating to forgive completely, and this includes yourself.

Daily horoscope for Monday, June 8, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Something you’ve been counting on hasn't turned out the way you expected, and it happened fast. Naturally, your instinct is to bulldoze through it, but that approach won't work the way it usually does on Monday.

You’ll find a way around it, Aries. You always do. By the end of the day, you realize the pivot your day required is actually an improvement on the original plan. The version of things that comes from today's disruption turns out to be much better than you would've thought possible.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You’ve made it your goal to be more intentional with how you move through life, Taurus. Which is good, because on Monday, something requires a careful second look from you.

A recent financial decision needs a little adjusting, but once you figure out what’s not working the way you expected it to, the fix is more straightforward than it initially seems. You're better at this than you give yourself credit for, Taurus.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You’re usually so witty, Gemini, which is why you're caught way off guard when something someone says on Monday actually leaves you speechless for once.

This is actually a good thing, because it gives you time to gather more information throughout the day. What seemed like a problem this morning makes a lot more sense by the end of the day.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The planets are literally stacked up in your favor right now, and on Monday, you get a chance to see what that actually looks like in practice. While other zodiac signs don’t have a very easy go of it on June 8, you’re on the complete opposite end of the spectrum.

Compared to everyone else, it genuinely feels like you successfully entered a higher timeline on Monday. The opportunity in front of you is real, Cancer. Something you've been hoping for is much closer to happening than you even realized.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Something you experienced within the last few weeks comes back around on Monday. You've been thinking about this for a lot longer than what you'd say is comfortable, Leo. It’s time for a final answer.

You’ve thought about it from every angle. On June 8, you finally feel like you’ve exhausted all possible what-ifs. The decision itself is quick. Getting here is what took all that time, but rest assured that time was not wasted.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You're an expert planner, but even the best-laid plans often go awry, as Robert Burns said. Your first urge is to burn it all down and start over. But that’s not necessary on Monday.

The answer you're looking for on June 8 is not in the details for once. Part of you already sensed something needed fixing, and your intuition is rarely wrong. When things aren’t as cut-and-dried as you’d like, the next best thing you can do is trust yourself, Virgo.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Someone behaves out of character on Monday, or a situation you considered settled turns out not to be. Before rushing to smooth things over, sit back and watch what happens.

Not everything that feels uncomfortable is your problem, Libra. Sometimes it's just useful information. What you learn from this situation on June 8 tells you everything you need to know.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You wake up with an urge to take a hard look at your life. Something about the way you've been handling things no longer reflects who you know you actually are. You've been showing up in a way that made sense at the time, but you’ve outgrown that person.

You’ve known for a while now exactly what needs to change. On Monday, you finally admit it to yourself and decide what you're going to do about it. That kind of self-awareness is rare, Scorpio.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You've been generous with your time and energy, Sagittarius. You’ve given a lot more than most people would in your situation. On Monday, any imbalance is hard to miss.

What you learn about where things stand gives you something valuable to work with, and the timing couldn’t be better to speak up. The conversation goes much better than expected.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Someone you trust dearly reveals something on Monday that completely changes how you've been reading a situation. You've been operating on an assumption that turns out to be incomplete, but on June 8, you finally have the full picture.

This is actually good news, Capricorn. With accurate information, you make better decisions than pretty much everyone. You’re making the right call today.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You recognize patterns in a way most people can’t, Aquarius, a skill that works in your favor on June 8. Something in your daily routine hasn't been working. On Monday, it finally becomes too obvious to ignore.

Luckily, you have both a clear mind and a prime opportunity to address it. You not only see exactly where the inefficiency is, but know exactly what to do about it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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As the Last Quarter Moon rises in your zodiac sign on June 8, you suddenly realize that something you’ve been holding onto white-knuckled is well past its expiration date. Something (or someone) has been draining your energy for longer than you’d like to admit. It’s time to let go, Pisces.

To be clear, letting go doesn't have to mean giving up. Your instincts about people and situations are genuinely one of your greatest strengths, Pisces. They're especially sharp on Monday, so let them guide your next move.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.