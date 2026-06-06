Life Gets Better For Every Zodiac Sign When Venus Enters Leo During The Week Of June 8 - 14

Life is getting a lot better for every zodiac sign during the week of June 8 - 14, 2026. There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week as Venus, the planet of love, enters Leo on Saturday.

This is a very enchanting week, as Venus in Leo revitalizes the connections in our lives. Love surrounds us now, and it's up to us to embrace it. Meanwhile, the Gemini Moon makes it easier to express ourselves and show our vision to the world through our artistic pursuits.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

June has you slowing down and thinking before you speak, Aries. We are all seeing how words hold power. This is a moment to create or go back to working on something you have in progress.

Advertisement

Venus enters Leo on Saturday, so prepare to connect with your creative side and to infuse all of those ideas into the work that you’re most passionate about.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Hidden talents make an appearance this week as you discover them through the demanding work you’re doing. Your ruling planet Venus entering Leo is a positive energy that allows you to develop a self-care routine and learn to silence your inner critic.

Pour a lot of love into yourself and reflect on the types of connections you want to make when Jupiter enters Leo later this month.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This may be a very emotional week, but things are looking up with Venus entering Leo on Saturday. Your artistic endeavors shine through. Prepare for new connections and adventures over the next six months.

The universe is bringing in beautiful opportunities and helping you see the wonders of the world. You are motivated to explore and dive into a new learning journey.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A wave of memories returns this week. The universe is pushing you to take things slow and reflect on your growth over the last year. Saturn squares Mercury in Cancer early in the week, making you more disciplined and able to tackle responsibilities with more efficiency.

Jupiter and Venus in your sign teach you a lot about self-care. These tools allow you to be victorious, even if you feel overwhelmed by the big energy. Leave those memories in the past and focus on your successes in the present.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Prepare to be even more popular since the month of June is amping things up and bringing out your social butterfly. You are meeting new people, especially with Venus entering your sign before the New Moon in Gemini on June 15.

With the influx of new potential friends and business partners, you may want to reflect on the types of people you want to attract. Be more discerning and don't give your energy away too easily.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The energy this week is smoothing your words and making you more patient. This week, you are receiving more recognition for your hard work, as others appreciate your work ethic and talent.

With Jupiter and Venus continuing their loose conjunction, you are still uncovering how wonderful you are and the resilience you hold. Others are rooting for you now. Embrace the love you feel and show up for yourself when Venus enters Leo.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a lovely week for you, Libra. Venus, your ruler, is still in the same sign as Jupiter, adding luck and abundance to your life. Your rising levels of confidence are evident as you embrace your role as a leader.

Taking control of the spotlight may be a goal during this time, so be mindful of how you interact with others and focus on diplomacy. Saturn is opposing your sign, and it could show others a different side than the one you curated.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leave the past in the past, Scorpio. The energy this week has you digging through old chapters, and the information you uncover presents blockages. Fortunately, Jupiter and Venus are providing the tools to navigate any surprises.

This is an opportunity to grow and move on from those memories. Don’t let the past define you because you’re a warrior. Venus enters Leo at the end of the week, proving your strength and tenacity.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Sagittarius, relationships are impacted the most this week. If you’ve been holding back information from a romantic partner, this is the time to open up. If you're single, you could meet someone in the next six months.

Good communication is essential moving forward. It allows you to be more transparent and honest with people you love on a deeper level.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

From a professional or academic perspective, this is a good week for you to build alliances and learn how to work with people you do not get along with. Saturn in Aries is showing you how to be more disciplined.

Jupiter in Cancer has allowed you to expand the connections you have with others. Now, you can advance in the professional sector and be more comfortable taking leadership roles.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This week's astrological energy serves as a prelude to the highly anticipated Jupiter in Leo transit later this month. Venus enters Leo, bringing optimism to your relationships. Prepare to meet new people over the next six months and connect with your artistic vision.

You could also fall in love with a new hobby or creative project. Your learning process is evolving during this time as you become more comfortable with your vision.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

This week, you are asked to show up for your loved ones and connect with your creative energy at home. You may be inspired to make some changes or remodel. Venus is entering Leo, so your self-expression could evolve as well over the next several weeks.

Advertisement

This is an opportunity to discover your talents and let others see them. If you've been hiding your projects, you may be more comfortable sharing the completed pieces with others.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.