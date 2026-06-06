The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, June 7 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for June 7, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Aquarius, entering Pisces. The collective tarot card is the Nine of Cups, reversed, which implies that something has become a little excessive.

It's one thing to indulge yourself and have fun, but another when your entire personality becomes a thing you're interested in. That's the risk a person can take whenever the Moon enters Pisces. With the Sun in Gemini, it's time to get curious. It's time for each zodiac sign to ask themselves whether or not what they are doing really benefits their life right now.

Daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, June 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Wands

Your daily tarot card, the Eight of Wands, is a reminder of how quickly life can move. You have a lot of things going on at the same time, Aries.

On June 7, it's important to prioritize what you want to focus on the most. You can get ahead of yourself without a plan today. You want and need to pivot in the direction that your life needs to go.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Pentacles

You are a money sign, Taurus, and on Sunday, you realize it's up to you to do things that bring you closer to a financial milestone.

Your daily tarot card relates to money-making activities, such as teamwork or doing what you need to do to set your schedule so that you invest in the things that make your life thrive.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Wands, reversed

The Moon is entering your career sector, reminding you how important it is to do the best work you can in your job or wherever you are being viewed by others.

The Four of Wands, reversed, is a tarot card that often comes up when you're about to experience a problem with what you have planned. Delays due to weather or illness may occur on June 7, so it's advisable to have a backup plan.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups

You deserve to be happy, Cancer. The Ten of Cups is a reminder of what that would look like for you. You want to feel seen for who you are, and for people in your world to be happy for you when good things happen.

With the Moon entering your personal philosophy sector, your definition of satisfaction can evolve as you learn what others need and how you fit within your community.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Wands, reversed

Things have been a little more challenging lately. So, Leo, you've had to figure out how to keep your energy up and stay motivated.

You are constantly trying to find new ways to improve your life and make things work. On June 7, you finally find the solution you've been looking for. You didn't see it before, but now you do.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Swords

According to the Eight of Swords, you feel like you're being held back from what you need. But the truth is, you can't see it clearly because of your emotional connection to the problem. On June 7, you are rewarded for taking a risk.

Trust your action and do one thing to change how you think about the situation. If things are ever meant to change, then you have to do something you've never done in the past.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Cups, reversed

You are such a kind and gentle-natured zodiac sign, Libra. As the sign that represents relationships and balance, these two things are often at the top of your priority list, but they do get brushed aside at times.

You have set aside some of your personal goals to be there for others, and it becomes clear to you on June 7 that this has been your experience in many ways. This realization leaves you with a sense of resolve to do something to restore order.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Sun, reversed

You might not always be able to connect with your heart in the way you'd like, Scorpio. Happiness can be hard to feel when life's tensions are active.

On June 7, you may think things will never get better, even if they do. It's time to regroup and believe in yourself again, because, despite what your mind may tell you, today things can truly be the way you need them to be tomorrow.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Certain situations can lead to foul play, and one of them is loaning money to family or friends. On June 7, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is about hardships that often come about after you give a family member a loan.

Today's message from the tarot is to carefully consider whether this is the right time and to really think of the long-term feelings if they can't repay.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Swords

Your zodiac sign is associated with work and social status, and so you're all about reaching your dreams, no matter what it takes. Even winning, as sweet as it may feel, comes at a cost to your life, Capricorn.

How you go about reaching the next level of your life comes under personal scrutiny on June 7, as you learn not to be cutthroat in the name of success.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Swords

It's a great day for taking a little break away from the busyness of the world. Your daily tarot card, the Four of Swords, represents a little pause to think and relax.

On June 7, ask yourself what your body and mind need to restore your energy back to whatever level you need to live life feeling whole and complete.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Wands, reversed

Try not to see problems in black-and-white terms, because this could lead you to believe you have less time to do the things you want to do.

On June 7, the Knight of Wands, reversed, highlights feeling a little impulsive and needing to regain some control over your time and energy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.