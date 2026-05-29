3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Major Financial Gains From Now Until The End Of June 2026, Says An Astrologer

Three zodiac signs are making some major gains in their finances between now and the end of June 2026. According to a professional astrologer, the universe is on their side for the next few weeks.

Astrologically, June is a busy month, but the changing energies are (mostly) favorable. For starters, the two lucky planets, Jupiter and Venus, meet up on June 9 for one of the luckiest days of the year. Mercury is in Cancer for most of the month, making it much easier to manifest, though it does turn retrograde on June 29. Jupiter changes signs on June 30, entering Leo, bringing us luck in a whole new way.

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While everyone benefits in one way or another this month, these astrological signs are attracting money like never before.

1. Gemini

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June is a very good month for you and your money, Gemini. As Brobeck explained in a video, "You are currently in the number one time for all year, financially, that you'll be experiencing for the next 12 years. You're about to see a lot of luck and success." Whether you've been waiting for the right time to ask for a raise at work or figure out ways to create multiple streams of income, "between now and June, expect to see a ton of financial abundance."

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Keep in mind that Uranus, the planet of sudden change, is in your zodiac sign, so success may not happen in the way you expect it to. Whether it's taking longer than you anticipated or coming from an unexpected source, don't be shocked if abundance comes in somewhat erratically. However, if you've been waiting for your luck to turn around, get ready. So long as you put in the work, your life is about to become a whole lot better!

2. Aries

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Aries, you might not have had a ton of luck with money in the past. However, that doesn't mean financial abundance is completely off the table. While it may sound too good to be true, money is basically obsessed with you between now and the end of June, Brobeck said.

According to the astrologer, starting now, "Others will begin to see your skills and talents, and you may receive new opportunities very easily." From raises to getting a seems-too-good-to-be-true-but-isn't job offer, financial gains are on their way to you. So, if you've been waiting for what you thought could only be a miracle, look no further. Luck is on your side, so long as you keep pushing forward!

3. Sagittarius

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A rare blue Full Moon in your sign on May 31 is all it takes to get you feeling like a new-and-improved you, Sagittarius. Not only are you "feeling amazing financially," Brobeck said, but "You may find yourself getting really lucky with taxes, or you could also receive a sudden inheritance."

Things only get better, said Brobeck, who noted that "after June 18 things are about to really upgrade for you." Whether this means getting a raise at work or finding money unexpectedly, you're attracting a lot of luck and abundance. Once your ruling planet enters Leo on June 30, a big-picture thinking opportunity encourages you to explore. Don't let the weight of the past stop you from chasing the life you've been manifesting, because the universe is listening intently until the end of June.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.