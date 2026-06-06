3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week, From June 8 - 14

During the week of June 8 - 14, 2026, three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity. Three days this week are highly auspicious for getting something you want.

Tuesday is a Success Day, Wednesday a Receive Day, and we have an Establish Day on the 13th. But that doesn't mean red days or closed days won't help you magnetize results. In fact, the Law of Attraction works best when you're not attached to a particular outcome. Prosperity isn't just about what you own, but having the mindset that your situation is enough for your needs right now. The goal is to be happier.

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You need to let go at times and trust that your needs will be satisfied with little effort. That's what these animal signs do this week, when their prosperity is wrapped in happiness with hope.

1. Ox

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Your luckiest day this week is actually one of the worst ones for everyone else. You start attracting luck and prosperity on Monday, a Danger Day, because you put that stubborn, cautious personality of yours to good use. You refuse to do anything that does not make sense for you. This causes a delay and pressure on others to do what they are supposed to do.

Suddenly, what seems negative turns into a positive. You are valued and appreciated for all that you are, and who knew? You get offers and opportunities that you didn't anticipate. Taking a risk turned out to be very good for you. You end up with more than you thought you'd have in good outcomes by Friday, wrapping up the week with some money in your pocket and free time.

The weekend is highly productive, so you can do something new and really enjoyable. It feels almost too good to be true for you, given how the week originally started. By Sunday, you are ready to redefine your next steps, and you realize that being you was perfect for this time.

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2. Horse

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Horse, you are ready to start new things, but you do have a few lessons to learn first before you can handle all the prosperity and luck the universe wants you to have. On June 8, your go-getter personality may do something impulsive when it's best to wait. Even if you do make a timing mistake, there's really no loss, because you still get benefits from your efforts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

You may have to adjust your schedule or make a few compromises, though, which you know are part of the cost of success anyway. Thursday, you're exceptionally busy, but that clears your schedule on Friday to take a break and mentally prepare for the weekend. With a clear mind, you know what you need to do next.

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You find it much easier for you to focus. By Sunday, it's easier to decline offers that don't align with your goals. You have only enough room for the things that make your life happier.

3. Tiger

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Success comes your way early in the week, specifically on Tuesday, June 9. But you're the type of person who loves to share the wealth with others. You aren't the person who wants to keep everything to yourself.

You've been through a lot and understand what people go through. Your compassion is actually how you end up generating even more than you dare to dream in your life. Attraction loves a generous giver. So, you receive and give more openly on Wednesday, but it's on Thursday that your work starts to show promise.

You may feel so busy that you don't realize how your life is taking a turn for the better. It might not be fully evident to you until Sunday, when you have way more than you anticipated: prosperity to an overflow!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.