Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To June 14

The weekly Chinese horoscope for each animal sign is here for the week of June 8 - 14, 2026. This week begins with a Water Ox Danger Day and ends with an Earth Sheep Remove Day.

Learning to listen to your gut takes practice. On Monday, you get a chance to refine your ability to hear your small voice. It'll tell you when a red flag you see needs to be avoided, and you'll know you passed a test by seeing successful outcomes or receiving a reward on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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Then, on Thursday, your confidence grows, and you get a lot done. By Friday, you'll sense what must be finished by the time the weekend rolls around due to Closed Day energy.

On Saturday, it's an Establish Day for preparing ahead and initiating a project or relationship. Sunday is highly productive with Remove Day energy: declutter, clear away your scheduling obstacles, and feel like you have a clean slate by the time the week is over.

1. Ox

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Ox, your powers of observation help you to get through this week with really good results. The week's energy starts in your sign, and you sense a situation you need to avoid without much second-guessing. You will have to remember to express gratitude for people in your life who show you support and give you what you need this week.

It's easier for you to connect with old friends and have any significant conversations on Thursday. Friday, June 12, is also a good day to figure out if you want to keep a situation active in your life or if it's time for a change. The best day to remove clutter or finish paperwork is on Sunday.

2. Tiger

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You really need to experience a win this week, and fortunately for you, June 9 brings a Success Day in your sign. This week, your sensible nature helps you to know when to say no to an invite that appears promising, but you can tell isn't right for you. A decision you make gives you a chance to see that your instincts are right and you stay true to the path that you're on.

On Thursday, you figure out what busy work can be delegated to others. Friday is the perfect time to ask for help, especially if you need a favor. The weekend looks promising for helping out a friend or being there for family. Overall, a very positive week, Tiger. Good for you!

3. Rabbit

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Rabbit, your best day this week is June 10, which is in your sign. On this day, you benefit from Wood energy, enabling you to start something new. The best part is that today you receive something tangible when you take that first step toward a goal.

You can leave with advice or a solution you were searching for. A phone number or contact name might be what you get. Many wonderful things can happen for you, but one thing is certain: you have to be proactive. You have to do your best to be visible and not give up when life feels hard. Stay brave and true to yourself, and things will work out.

4. Dragon

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Thursday is a very special day for you, Dragon. Since it's a day in your sign and an Open Day, you get to try something new. You start taking your health more seriously and carefully choose foods you know are best for your body. You don't go crazy, but you want to see how you feel when you make the right choices.

Open Days can be super busy, so it might be challenging for you, but you get to see your life in action. This week is perfect for trying out new apps or seeing what's out there to give you ideas. Your friends or people you know online may have really good suggestions for you to check out.

5. Snake

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This week is perfect for a soft reset and a bit of relaxation, Snake. You can save a little money when you don't go out as much as you typically do. You are ready to start something new, perhaps involving your finances.

A Close day arrives in your sign on June 12, which means it's time to shut the door on what is unhelpful to you now. You might get some resistance on new projects, or turn off the phone and get out in nature. A part of you is ready to detach from the daily grind and dive into real-life activities that involve using your hands.

6. Horse

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On June 13, you experience a noticeable change in your life when it comes to how much you're able to get done. You're able to complete one task that's been on your mind for this week.

Saturday seems to offer the best window to work with, helping you relieve life's pressure. The stress you've been carrying feels much less burdensome. You aren't worried that you'll fall behind and, somehow, miraculously, you don't.

7. Goat

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It's your turn to get all the blessings from the universe that you not only deserve but have karmically earned. This week, the best day for you is June 10, a Wood Rabbit Receive Day. A job offer comes through, or perhaps someone helps you get a task done.

The way that you treat others with kindness and consideration reaps incredible benefits for you, Goat. You are there for others and, in turn, get to experience the beauty of friendship. You find it much easier to attract luck and prosperity into your life because of how you are.

8. Monkey

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The week starts with wisdom, and when you don't act desperately eager to get things started, it feels like you get passed by, but you won't. This is the week where patience truly pays off.

Sometimes it's best to do nothing, Monkey. As curious and quick-witted as you can be, you learn that it's much better to keep certain things to yourself. You learn that lying low gives you this incredible power of perception. You spot problems a mile away and know it's better to focus on what you already have going on.

9. Rooster

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It's incredible how easy success comes to you this week, Rooster. Your first big moment arrives on June 9, and you see improvements in business dealings, as well as in your educational interests.

If you are hoping to learn something creative a little bit at a time from home, this is the perfect time to dabble and test your skills. You can start a small home project, or, if you need to look for a new place to live, diligently search. You could stumble upon a gem this week.

10. Dog

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This week, you plan to live your life authentically and take constructive action in ways that feel heartfelt. The best place for you to do that is in your friendships.

Trust and honesty are two things that you protect with all you are because you feel that without either, there can be no relationship. On Thursday, during an Open Day, the elements of partnership are tested, and you see who you want in your life and who you don't.

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11. Pig

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Sometimes you have to set a boundary, and even though it's not easy, it must be done. This is the week when you are rewarded for closing the door on things that aren't right for you. You learn to avoid danger early in the week, especially as it involves conversations or drama.

You don't say what you want to say because you know it won't be nice. But after you experience the benefits of your wise choices, you also think that it's best to just get out of an unhealthy dynamic overall. You take that step forward on June 12, a Closed Day, and it's really good for you.

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12. Rat

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Sometimes, letting a person or situation go feels so painful because of the hope you had for it, but it's necessary, Rat. The process of change happens this week as you get rid of small, but slightly sentimental objects that remind you of the past. But you know it means that you are looking ahead toward your future.

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June 14 is the day specifically meant for releasing things to their destiny so you can find yours. On this day, you connect with your softer side and emotionally detach, helping you see why you need a clean break. You don't want to stay stuck, and to move forward, you need to be free.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.