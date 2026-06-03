Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, June 4: Asteroid Lilith Aligns With Venus

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for June 4, 2026. Lilith in Sagittarius aligns with Venus in Cancer on Thursday, creating a need for freedom in your romantic life. Yet, this freedom doesn’t have to come at the expense of your romantic needs.

Sagittarius and Cancer hold very different views when it comes to love. Sagittarius can be tentative in commitment, while Cancer prefers monogamy. This is about finding balance between freedom and commitment, as clinging too tightly to either can sabotage the love you hoped would last forever. Hold space for both, knowing that your forever love will never make you choose.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, June 4, 2026:

Aries

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This isn’t the time to run, Aries. Something happens on June 4 that triggers your fears or feelings of being restricted by your relationship. Yet, you are urged not to run. After all, even if you do, this issue will still need to be figured out.

On Thursday, try to talk to your partner. You can even take them along with you so that you don’t end up making a decision that you’ll later regret.

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Taurus

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Make sure your words and actions are aligned, Taurus. Your words may say love and commitment, but your choices or what you choose to allow may be sending another message.

Be sure that you’re not selling yourself short on what you deserve. If you want a real and long-lasting commitment, don’t let yourself become just a fling. On Thursday, hold space for what you really want, and don’t settle.

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Gemini

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You decide what you are worth, Gemini. Which means you don’t have to accept what your partner is able to give. Make sure you’re being honest about your needs, while also knowing you can’t change someone, no matter how much you love them.

At the same time, be careful with the energy on June 4, as you may be prone to making a spontaneous and irrational decision. Yet, in some cases, that may be exactly what you need to set yourself free.

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Cancer

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You have to be willing to try something different, Cancer. Love yourself enough to take a risk. You may be feeling like you haven't had options for romance recently. Yet, the reality is that you need to leave your house and actually put yourself out there.

This is what Thursday's energy is teaching you. If you want romance in your life, you need to be willing to try something different and new. Don't be afraid to make the first move on June 4.

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Leo

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Fall for more than just promises, Leo. The energy surrounding you on Thursday feels like a spiritual elixir of romance. This can lead to you being swept off your feet or to you being the one doing the sweeping.

Just be sure that whatever you promise someone else is actually the truth and that you can follow through on it. Likewise, if someone seems too perfect to be true, then proceed with caution.

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Virgo

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You need your life and routine shaken up a bit, Virgo. At the same time, make sure you’re not sacrificing what matters most.

On June 4, plan a gathering with friends and your current love, but do so in a way that feels different from what has previously been expected of you. Make it a fun-themed night, or something that brings a sense of adventure. This can help both your relationship and yourself.

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Libra

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Be radically honest, Libra. For you to accomplish your dreams, you have to be willing to be open and forthcoming. Whether this is about a long-term relationship or one that is just beginning, there is no benefit to hiding your true desires or avoiding your deepest feelings.

June 4 is a chance to be completely honest with that person in your life. Don’t be afraid if they seem shocked once you do. This is a good thing.

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Scorpio

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There is a risk that you are urged to take on Thursday, Scorpio. This is about you moving into alignment with your fate. Still, you may be hesitant to do so.

You can’t predict where your destiny is or where you'll meet your great love. This means that you always have to be ready to embrace new opportunities or chances. Find the courage to take a risk on June 4 because you won’t regret it.

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Sagittarius

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Be careful, Sagittarius. You have a great deal of energy around you right now that is leading you toward greater commitment. However, Thursday's energy is anything but. You may get cold feet or face a test from the universe to see if you’re actually ready for the relationship you’ve been trying to manifest.

Whatever you do, it’s important to make sure you don’t go backwards. Lead with integrity now and don’t do anything you wouldn’t want done to you. Remember that a healthy relationship does not cost you your identity.

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Capricorn

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Be mindful of how you’re talking to yourself, Capricorn. Although you are focused on improving and enjoying your romantic life, Lilith in Sagittarius brings some challenges in love.

You may find yourself overanalyzing your partner or feeling paranoid about the future of this connection. You could even start believing your own self-doubt. Try to be mindful of your thoughts on Thursday and don’t believe everything you think.

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Aquarius

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Let your world be shaken up a bit, Aquarius. As much as you love your home routine and the life that you’ve built for yourself, that doesn’t mean it's meant for you.

Someone in your life on Thursday threatens the plans that you’ve made and what you’ve gotten comfortable with. This may be a romantic interest or a friend. Either way, it’s someone who truly has your best interests at heart.

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Pisces

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A new opportunity is on the horizon, Pisces. This isn’t something you could have planned for or seen coming. Yet, it is an opportunity that will completely change your life.

It may not necessarily be an offer for a night out or romance, but it is leading to the love you've always dreamed of. On June 4, try to remember what you deserve, and don’t be afraid to embrace the unexpected.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.