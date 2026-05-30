Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, May 31: The Full Moon Rises In Sagittarius

Written on May 30, 2026

zodiac signs daily horoscopes sunday march 31 2026 Design: YourTango | Photo: SanneBerg from Getty Images, Canva Pro
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Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for May 31, 2026. The Full Moon rises in Sagittarius on Sunday, igniting in you a deep desire for expansion. Remember who you were before survival mode made you smaller. Book the flight you've been dreaming of or send the risky text. This rare blue moon is a sign that it's time to leave whatever has been making you feel trapped in the past.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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On Sunday, you’re craving expansion in a way that feels impossible to ignore. Something inside you wants to break out of the repetition or fear you've been stuck in. It's time to move toward a life that feels more meaningful and adventurous.

Conversations during the Sagittarius Full Moon leave you thinking differently about your future. Your spirit needs room to breathe again.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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On May 31, you see where you’ve been emotionally guarded or where an attachment has become deeper than you admitted to yourself. A transformation is happening beneath the surface of your life right now.

This may feel emotionally exposing at times, but it’s ultimately helping you release old fears around control and dependence. Sometimes emotional self-protection is necessary, but so is vulnerability

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Relationships are becoming impossible to view casually. On Sunday, you feel suddenly aware of what you truly need from a partnership. Commitment and emotional reciprocity are non-negotiable now.

On May 31, a conversation or realization shifts the direction of a connection entirely. This is a time of emotional clarity regarding who expands your life and who leaves you feeling emotionally drained. Honest communication changes everything.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your energy levels and emotional well-being are asking for your attention on Sunday. You see now where your daily life has become emotionally unsustainable.

You’ve been neglecting your own needs while trying to manage everything else, yet that never works long-term. During the Sagittarius Full Moon, it's time to prioritize yourself and consider simplifying your life. 

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Your desire for pleasure, romance, creativity, and self-expression is intensifying on May 31. At the same time, you feel more magnetic and unrestrained.

You're inspired to reconnect with joy after a long period of heaviness or emotional restraint. Focus on your passions and create something that fills you with happiness. 

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Your home life and emotional security take center stage on Sunday. You're craving a sense of belonging. The Sagittarius Full Moon has you reflecting on your roots and the environments you exist within.

You have a strong urge to create deeper stability, both materially and emotionally. Right now, you need a space where you can relax without feeling emotionally guarded.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Your words carry unusual weight on Sunday. Conversations and new ideas shift your perspective dramatically. During the Sagittarius Full Moon, you are encouraged to speak more honestly instead of hiding your feelings to keep things comfortable.

This is also a powerful period for writing and learning new things. Make an effort to reconnect with your curiosity. What you say now has the power to alter your direction completely.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Questions around self-worth and your personal values arise on May 31. You suddenly see where you’ve been undervaluing yourself or settling for less than you truly deserve.

You also have a stronger desire to create stability that reflects your real standards rather than temporary survival. Remember, what you believe you deserve shapes what you allow into your life.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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During the Full Moon in your sign, you're shedding an old version of yourself, Sagittarius. Your emotions feel heightened on Sunday. Your intuition is stronger, and your awareness of your own growth is impossible to ignore.

People around you are also noticing your intensity more than usual. You are self-assured and confident right now. You cannot continue shrinking yourself to fit old expectations.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Old emotions and previously forgotten dreams rise unexpectedly on May 31. You must acknowledge your feelings now, instead of suppressing them.

There’s wisdom in slowing down. Not every answer can be found through force or productivity. Some clarity only arrives when you allow yourself to reflect and sit quietly with your inner world.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Your future feels emotionally alive again, Aquarius. Your friendships and social circles are shifting in ways that reveal who truly aligns with your growth.

On Sunday, you have an opportunity to reconnect with a vision you nearly abandoned. The Sagittarius Full Moon brings hope and a sense of purpose. Yet, your dreams need people and environments that nourish them.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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You are becoming more aware of your ambition and long-term direction. You understand your purpose now, and whether your current path genuinely reflects your potential.

On Sunday, you feel a strong push toward expansion and leadership, but you must first release the fear of being fully seen. Stop hiding your capabilities behind comfort or self-doubt.

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Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

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