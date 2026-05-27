Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, May 28: Asteroid Ceres Enters Gemini

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 28, 2026. Asteroid Ceres enters Gemini on Thursday, encouraging you to truly listen to your partner.

Ceres governs aspects of care, both for yourself and for that special person in your life. In Gemini, it's all about communication. It’s not only about what you say, though, but also how you listen. This means you're not in your head, thinking about how to respond, or half in the conversation, and half on your phone. To listen is to be present and to hold space for whatever they're saying. This helps you and your partner feel valued and loved. At the same time, it's equally important that you listen to your own heart.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 28, 2026:

Aries

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Listening is key, beautiful Aries. While asteroid Ceres in Gemini brings a need to focus on aspects of communication, it is especially intense for you, as this air sign governs these themes in your life.

You are in the mood to talk and share all of your thoughts and feelings on Thursday. But in the midst of that, make sure you’re listening as well. Being transparent is a positive step for you, but you have to hold space for your partner to do the same.

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Taurus

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You deserve to feel cherished, Taurus. Thursday's cosmic energy infuses you with a desire to feel nurtured and cherished by your partner. This means that whoever you’re spending time with must treat you in the ways you deserve.

Words matter during this period, but so do actions. Don't teach someone how to treat you. Instead, hold space to see what their actions reveal.

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Gemini

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Give to yourself first, Gemini. Take some time on Thursday and reflect on what you need. You often scatter your energy as you try to be everything for everyone in your life. But on May 28, you have to return to your center.

This allows you to start caring for yourself in the ways you need and be open to seeing how your partner is trying to love you. Just because your love languages may be different doesn’t mean they don’t care.

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Cancer

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Notice the magic all around you, Cancer. On Thursday, you are urged to tap into your spiritual side. This is the part of you that believes in signs and notices angel numbers on license plates.

Rather than keeping it a secret from the person in your life, you are urged to talk with them about it. This isn’t a part of you that you need to hide from the person you’re sharing your life with.

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Leo

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Reflect on how you are showing up for others, dear Leo. While you deserve to be loved, Thursday's astrological energy calls you to reflect on how you’ve been showing up for those closest to you.

This affects your romantic relationship, as well as friendships and family connections. While you want to make sure that you’re surrounded by reciprocal care, this is a time to focus more on what you’re giving than what you’re getting.

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Virgo

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Try to slow down, Virgo. You are urged to take some time off from work and focus on your love life and what brings you joy.

You often prioritize work and success so deeply that you don’t realize the negative consequences until it’s too late. Thursday's energy is setting you up to make the most of the summer months. Consider adjusting your schedule to create a better work-life balance or planning a relaxing getaway.

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Libra

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Be gentle with yourself, sweet Libra. While not all changes happen quickly, they do during this life chapter. This means that you're going to have to make some quick decisions.

You may not be able to control the pace of everything, but you can choose how you show up for it. Be gentle with yourself on Thursday, and try to focus on how you want to feel in this new era.

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Scorpio

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Don’t lose yourself in caring for others, Scorpio. You are in a phase of life when you find yourself having to nurture and care for others, be it an aging parent or children.

This doesn’t have to negatively affect your romantic life, though it easily could. Focus on finding a balance between doing what you have to and what your heart wants.

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Sagittarius

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This is the time to focus both on how you listen to your partner and how you care for them, Sagittarius. To nurture and love your forever person isn’t to lose your power or freedom. It's to embrace the best parts of life.

May 28 marks the start of a new phase of softer love. As the free spirit of the zodiac, you're not exactly known for settling down. Yet, that is exactly what you're craving under this energy.

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Capricorn

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Hold space for everything, Capricorn. While you are looking for ways to improve your current relationship, you first have to begin with yourself. There are always going to be distractions or excuses, but making yourself a priority helps you improve your love life.

On Thursday, start small and be sure you do so with love. This means no crash diets or exercise regimes that leave no room for joy. Caring for yourself like this allows you to show up for your relationship in a healthier way.

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Aquarius

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Love others and let yourself be loved in return, Aquarius. On May 28, focus on the simple expressions of love. This day is about conversations that fill your heart with hope.

What you’re seeking isn’t found in big nights out or in crowds of people, but in creating space with the right person. Love is best when it’s simple, and that is what you’re urged to focus on now.

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Pisces

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You are beginning a new chapter in your home, Pisces. This could involve remodeling or buying a new house. You may be considering moving in with your partner.

This is a process, and it requires love and care, both for the space you call home and the feelings that you’re trying to instill there. On May 28, you're guided to put your energy into this area of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.