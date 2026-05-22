These Are The 6 Luckiest Zodiac Signs Until The End Of May 2026, According To An Astrologer

Thanks to a big change in energy since the beginning of the month, it's smooth sailing for the six luckiest zodiac signs until the end of May 2026.

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, each of these signs is going through a majorly transformative period. Whether it's finding an everlasting love or taking off in your career, life won't be the same once May ends. In an entirely new era, here's what each of these signs can expect moving forward.

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1. Gemini

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With so much energy in your sign between now and the end of May 2026, Gemini, luck is definitely on your side. Not only is it your astrological season, putting you in the spotlight, but your ruling planet, Mercury, and Uranus, the planet of sudden change, are also occupying your zodiac sign. You're likely feeling motivated and more optimistic than you have in a while.

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It doesn't stop there, either. You also have Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance itself, spending its last few weeks in your money house, bringing lots of good energy to your finances. The second luckiest planet, Venus, is also in your money house, so if you've been hoping for an upgrade, look no further. This is your time to shine.

2. Taurus

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You're winning big in the second half of May, Taurus. With Mars, the planet of ambition, in your sign until June 28, you're feeling determined in a way that has you feeling much more like yourself.

While you benefit in several ways from this energy, "Major changes are taking place in your home and family sphere," Hathor explained, and "This is changing your core identity." From finally cutting off toxic people to money unexpectedly finding its way into your life, you're attracting luck from now until the end of the month (and likely beyond!).

3. Cancer

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You might've had a rough start to the month, Cancer, but prepare for life to get a whole lot better. According to Hathor, "the second half of May is your time to shine," because, "with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, entering your sign, you're getting a physical glow up."

Even better, you still have the planet of abundance, Jupiter, in your sign until June 30. This means that you aren't just feeling absolutely wonderful in your own skin, but you're also attracting the money and opportunities you've been waiting for.

4. Aquarius

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Aquarius, Pluto is currently retrograde in your sign, meaning "The second half of May is all about surprises, very big surprises," Hathor said, "and you're entering a time where you're upleveling everyone that works with you."

Expect to distance yourself from anyone who isn't fueling your life or career for the better, which helps make room for new opportunities. And with the second Full Moon this month happening on May 31, your finances are about to expand like never before.

5. Sagittarius

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Life has been a bumpy ride lately, Sagittarius, but the good news is you're one of the luckiest zodiac signs for the rest of this month. As Hathor explained, "passive income is gonna explode for you."

So don't stop now, Sagittarius. You might've felt discouraged in the past, but "by the end of the month," Hathor said, "you can barely recognize yourself." With the right monteum, you'll be living a completely different life from the one you've known (in a good way, of course).

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6. Pisces

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Pisces, "If you've been waiting for something to launch," Hathor said, "this is the time." It might feel terrifying, but if you truly want to change your life around, it's time to push yourself out there.

The more social and visible you are for the rest of the month, the luckier you'll be, as the right people are watching you in the second half of May. This means that from what you do on social media to the work you put into your career, every action you take is about to change everything around for the better.

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