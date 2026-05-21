The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From May 25 - 31

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from May 25 to 31, 2026, take a moment and feel the energies around you. Instead of only seeing what you’d like to accomplish or change, practice gratitude and focus on all you have.

The Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, May 31. This is a rare and magical astrological event when two Full Moons occur in the same month. This lunar energy impacts you throughout the week, leading up to a poignant and monumental transformation.

Advertisement

To better understand what may surface at this time, look back at what was occurring in your life around May 21, 2016, when the last Blue Moon in Sagittarius occurred. Of course, the universe may still surprise you. Once you demonstrate your gratitude for what you already have, there is truly no limit to what else you can receive.

Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, May 30

A breakthrough in your healing is coming, dear Aries. On Saturday, May 30, Chiron in your sign aligns with the Scorpio Moon, creating a powerful opportunity for you to understand your worth.

You are allowed to be affected by what you go through and still carry the wounds of your past. But you are also powerful beyond measure. You can heal yourself and move forward into what is meant for you. There is a brilliant new beginning on the horizon.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, May 26

You are entering an era of wealth, sweet Taurus. The Gemini Sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, May 26. This is a powerful opportunity for both your career and your financial goals, though it may bring a moment where you must decide whether to move forward or remain where you are.

Pluto in Aquarius is inspiring you to shift your career and not focus solely on the financials, which, of course, the universe will reward you for. Continue to follow what feels like your purpose. Don’t be surprised if a new financial opportunity arises as well.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Thursday, May 28

You set the tone for the life you call in, Gemini. Asteroid Ceres moves into your zodiac sign on Thursday, May 28. Ceres governs themes of care and community. In Gemini, this means that you must make sure you are giving yourself the care you need. Only then can you start to improve other relationships and situations.

Advertisement

You always try to be there for those in your life, but you also must make sure that you’re doing that for yourself. Let yourself slow down and focus on your basic needs. Remember that you are setting the tone for the life that you are calling in.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, May 26

You always have a deep sense of intuition, Cancer; however, you don’t always trust that inner voice. This week, don’t let yourself be swayed by self-doubt or only what seems possible. Instead, honor your intuition.

Devote time to connect with the spirit on Tuesday, May 26, as the North Node in Pisces aligns with the Gemini Sun. You are guided to a new endeavor or opportunity in the coming days, but it’s one that you must divinely trust in. Don’t let logic stop you from aligning with your fate.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, May 31

You deserve happiness, dearest Leo. On Sunday, May 31, the Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises, bringing attention to your romantic life and sense of joy. This powerful lunation brings up what began with the Sagittarius New Moon on December 19, 2025, and also carries similar themes to the last Blue Moon in Sagittarius on May 21, 2016.

Advertisement

Reflect on what you were doing and choosing during these lunar cycles, and recognize that you are being guided to choose differently now. Focus both on your joy and the connections in your life that carry the greatest meaning.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Thursday, May 28

You are meant to do something important, Virgo. Asteroid Ceres moves into Gemini on Thursday, May 28, changing the energy within your career. This is the time to make a positive impact or difference in your professional field

Ceres joins the Sun and Uranus in this air sign, so it’s also about the process of transformation that carries you there. Things are evolving rapidly, so be sure that you’re slowing down and checking in with yourself. Don't sight of what is most important to you.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, May 26

Follow your bliss, dearest Libra. Pay attention to what brings ease and meaning to your life. Following your bliss means letting go and trusting the process, but it is also about the path that is taking you to your destiny.

On Tuesday, May 26, the Gemini Sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, inspiring you to take off in a new direction. This may involve travel or business. It could also have to do with a whirlwind romance. No matter how challenging it feels to embrace this change, know that it is all part of where you’re meant to be.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Thursday, May 28

Advocate for what you need, Scorpio. As asteroid Ceres moves into Gemini on Thursday, May 28, you become more adaptable to the transformations happening within your life. This helps you to advocate for yourself in personal and professional spaces. It also helps you honor what is best for you.

Advertisement

It hasn’t always been easy for you to choose yourself, as you never want to hurt those you care about. Yet, you’re realizing that you can’t keep prioritizing others ahead of yourself and still show up in the ways that you desire. Lean on your communication skills during this time to help you take charge of your life.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, May 31

You have the power to do anything, Sagittarius. The Blue Moon in your sign peaks on Sunday, May 31. This is an incredible time to take stock of your life and embrace your authenticity. Go after your dreams and refuse to settle for less than what you deserve.

This Full Moon brings to fruition what began around the New Moon in December 2025. There is also an ongoing story with Sagittarius, as the last Blue Moon in this sign happened on May 21, 2016. The past won’t predict your future, but it can help you know what to expect. This is the time to start over and choose what might have been. Move with the power you’ve always possessed.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, May 26

There is a better way to live, Capricorn. On Tuesday, May 26, the Gemini Sun aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, changing the way you live your life. Change can be difficult for you, but you must start looking for new ways to structure your life and career. You often focus only on what others traditionally do, but this week, begin embracing the unconventional.

Advertisement

You know you can no longer keep doing what you’ve been doing. There is another way, but you need to start embracing your own path. Consider new ways to work remotely, or for yourself. Broaden your income streams or take a chance on learning something new, so that you can utilize the luck of the universe.

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Thursday, May 28

Nurture your dreams, Aquarius. You are here to truly live, which also means that you can’t ignore your goals or the inner musings of your soul. While career success is important to you, it's not the only thing that matters.

As asteroid Ceres enters Gemini on Thursday, May 28, you are guided to start nurturing parts of yourself you’ve previously abandoned. This includes creative pursuits and hobbies. Make a list of everything you want to experience and start there. The rest will figure itself out.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, May 31

This has always been your fate, sweet Pisces. On Sunday, May 31, the Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises, bringing a new chapter of destiny into your life. Something began in your professional life in 2016 when the last Blue Moon occurred in this sign. This required a test of faith, but something is coming to fruition with the lunation this week.

Advertisement

Your work is going to be noticed, and your success is guaranteed. However, this is about more than just accolades or money. This is the doorway to the life you are meant to live.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.