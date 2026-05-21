Relationships Finally Get Better For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Starting Of May 25

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of May 25 to 31, 2026. This is a moment when you must change directions in your romantic life, whether you planned to or not.

This doesn’t mean a break-up or separation necessarily, but only that nothing can remain the same forever. Growth is inevitable, especially given this week's astrology. On Tuesday, May 26, the Moon squares Venus, representing a turning point when you must take action. The Blue Full Moon in Sagittarius on Sunday, May 31, is equally as intense. You are asked to choose what is new and to embrace growth and healing.

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1. Cancer

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No matter how amazing your relationship feels, it can always get better, Cancer. On Tuesday, May 26, the North Node in Pisces aligns with the Gemini Sun, bringing an opportunity to develop the spiritual connection you have with your partner. Even if your love began more practically, you can still start to feel like the universe brought you together. Embrace new experiences or start talking about a topic you’ve never delved into before.

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If you’re single, this energy calls you to embrace your intuition and connection with the spiritual world. You are encouraged to get out of any routines and try something new. Don’t be afraid to take a risk during this period, or an impromptu trip. Anything you do during this time carries a divine purpose, so be sure that you remain open to love.

2. Aries

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On Wednesday, May 27, the Libra Moon aligns with Mercury in Gemini, helping you have an important conversation with the love of your life. This is a time for you to be honest with your partner and with yourself, Aries. Embrace your emotions, rather than hide from them, and don’t see your sensitivity as a weakness. Create a safe space with your partner and share all you feel and dream of. Allow them to do the same as well. Approach any conversation looking to understand rather than to prove a point.

If you are single, be on the lookout for an offer of love. You will receive a message from someone who has been thinking about you. This may be someone from your current life or your past, though not necessarily an ex. Without even trying, you’ve caught this person’s interest, and their intentions are genuine. Though it may challenge your ability to receive, don’t doubt what they say, as beautiful a sentiment as it is. You deserve someone who wants to pursue you.

3. Sagittarius

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No matter how long you’ve been with your current partner, a deeper love is still possible for the two of you, Sagittarius. While the idea of unconditional love sounds sweet, the reality of it is that until you’ve seen someone at their worst, you can’t truly say love is unconditional. As asteroid Ceres moves into Gemini on Thursday, May 28, this type of love begins to develop. Just remember that unconditional love doesn’t mean unconditional acceptance. You are allowed to have healthy boundaries.

If you are single, keep in mind that there is nothing wrong with wanting more. This isn't about material showings of love or other superficial aspects of relationships. It comes down to knowing what you deserve and not accepting less. Ceres in Gemini helps you finally see why the wait is always worth it. This is an incredible time of unconditional love and finally feeling cared for in the ways you’ve always deserved.

4. Capricorn

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Do whatever it takes to make this work, Capricorn. Venus in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries on Thursday, May 28. This doesn’t mean that you should stay in an unhealthy relationship or one where you’re merely comfortable. But there is a deeply important relationship in your life that you haven’t been investing in. You've taken it for granted, and this is your call to create more time for this person in your life. Show how you feel so you don’t leave any room for confusion or mixed signals.

If you’ve been on a search for love, you must make sure that you’re actually putting yourself out there. This Venus-Saturn alignment creates a need for you to prioritize your romantic life and draw on your healthy boundaries. Perhaps your work or family responsibilities have limited the time you can spend dating. However, if you want that forever love, you need to be willing to make some changes.

5. Gemini

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It’s time to let the past go, Gemini. No relationship is perfect. It's not how long you’ve been together, but how you are able to grow together that matters most. Reflect on December 19, 2025, and the New Moon in Sagittarius. Consider what was beginning in your relationship and your life at that time. Now, as the Full Blue Moon in Sagittarius rises on Sunday, May 31, it’s time to let go of the past and focus on your growth. Think about how far you’ve come since the end of last year, and feel confident about the future, knowing you can get through anything together.

If you're single, you may finally be ready to get back out there and date. Since the start of this year, you’ve been focusing on your own healing process and learning to love yourself again. The good news is that the Full Moon in Sagittarius brings an end to this period of healing so that you can start opening yourself up to new love. It may even arrive with this rare Blue Moon, so be sure you keep your eyes and heart open.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.