Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, May 25: The Universe Has A Surprise For Each Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 25, 2026. The Libra Moon trines Pluto in Aquarius on Monday, bringing surprising intensity and a feeling of destiny to your romantic life.

While the Libra Moon isn’t always focused on finding forever love, it is open to it. This lunation brings a light, joyful energy, helping you stay open-minded and not take anything too seriously. Yet, as the Moon encourages you to get out there and live your best life, Pluto in Aquarius has other ideas. This transit favors romances that begin as friends, but that doesn't mean you can’t stumble into a soulmate connection. Although this energy takes you by surprise, it's all positive.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 25, 2026:

Aries

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You won’t see this coming, Aries. Monday brings an unexpected declaration or offer of love from someone in your life. This could also be you finally sharing the depths of your own feelings. Either way, it catches you off guard.

Don't second-guess your emotions or try to rationalize them. What you’re feeling is real, and so is the person you haven’t been able to get off your mind.

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Taurus

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You deserve it all, Taurus. Your energy feels very fun-loving and romantic on Monday, as you're finally offered something you’ve wanted for a long time.

This new romantic situation may involve someone from work or someone who is highly positioned in life. It’s not only love that's on the table, but a whole new upgrade. You deserve both a healthy relationship and an abundant life, so don’t forget it’s only hard if you make it that way.

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Gemini

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This is a choice only you can make, Gemini. On May 25, you are asked to choose between two people or two different paths in life.

Be sure that you are aware of your truth and honor it. Don't just choose what feels convenient or is the easiest option. The choice you’re meant to make is going to change your life in unimaginable ways, so get ready for an adventure in love.

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Cancer

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It’s time to let go of the hurt, Cancer. You’ve held it long enough, and you’ve healed it as much as you’re going to. At a certain point, you just have to set it down so you have room to hold what is meant for you.

An inner transformation is occurring on Monday. It's creating greater space for love. There's a chance a soulmate or twin flame arrives as well.

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Leo

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Fall in love as often as you can, Leo. This is already your motto, so you might as well enjoy it. You are falling into a new love on Monday, likely with someone who has been in your life for some time.

At one point, you were either unavailable or you fought against your feelings, but all that is different now. Let yourself see where this love goes. If you do, make sure you don't muddy the waters with anyone else.

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Virgo

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Do what is right for you, Virgo. You don’t need to subscribe to that list in your head of what it means to be a good person or be successful. The universe wants you to slow down and start prioritizing yourself, which also means your romantic life.

You may benefit from some time off or revamping your routines. Infuse your surroundings with what makes you feel good and refuse to entertain anything less.

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Libra

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The universe always rewards you for the difficult decisions you make, Libra. You have recently been guided to release someone who has been in your life for some time. While you cared for them, this was never a truly healthy relationship, and you see this now.

On May 25, you’re choosing differently, which means the universe can finally reveal your destiny. Someone is coming into your life, and they will show you why that other person and path were never meant for you.

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Scorpio

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Stop with the excuses, Scorpio. You’ve talked yourself in circles long enough. What you want hasn’t changed, which should be reason enough to finally take action.

You are the only one who can free yourself. Find the courage to change your life, and the love you want will finally be able to find you.

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Sagittarius

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The truth always comes out, Sagittarius. Whether you’re newly dating someone or have been in a relationship for some time, there is a truth that must be exposed on Monday.

This is something that you’ve been feeling but can no longer keep inside. You need to have an honest conversation so you can finally move forward.

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Capricorn

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Change is hard, Capricorn, but so is resisting it. You aren’t a fan of change, especially if you don't know what will happen or where you will end up. But the universe often asks that you take chances to meet your fate. This is one of those times.

On May 25, try to focus on making one small change at a time. Don’t be afraid to shift your life in a completely different direction, as that makes all the difference.

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Aquarius

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Only you know what is meant for you, Aquarius. On Monday, something is transforming within your soul, and you can no longer fight against the change that is coming for you.

You are meant to live from your heart. Major life changes are in store for you, but you must listen without trying to make sense of it all. The universe is leading you to your destiny and the love you've always dreamed of.

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Pisces

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Healing isn’t perfect, Pisces. When you heal, it’s not as if what you’ve been through has never happened at all. Instead, it changes the way that you react or decide in the present.

On May 25, you are urged to look at how far you’ve come and realize that you are the creator of your own life. You’ve broken the generational curses, and now you get to create the life and home you’ve always desired.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.