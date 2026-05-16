The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, May 17 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The one-card tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 17, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is entering Gemini. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Eight of Wands.

The Eight of Wands is about quick movement and sudden activity, and when the Moon is in an earth sign like Taurus entering Gemini, you want to slow down and pause for a moment because things are about to change. So slow down when you are thinking about money. Regardless of whether you're saving or spending, take time to contemplate your next move.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, May 17, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups foreshadows love and an abundance of tender-loving care. With the Moon entering Gemini on May 17, you are ready to open up and share a kind thought or feeling with someone close to you.

You don't always take a moment to openly talk about your feelings. It's the perfect day for a heartfelt letter or to send a sweet text saying that you're thinking of them, and why.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Wands

The Three of Wands tarot card is about planning for the future. Now that the New Moon has left your sign to enter your finance sector, it's the perfect day for thinking about the economic implications of what you need to build.

Consider the cost while being creative. Don't limit yourself, Taurus. It's perfectly fine to give yourself permission to dream big.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Cups

Gemini, your daily tarot card is the Knight of Cups, which represents positive new experiences entering your life. With the Moon entering your sign on Sunday, you experience a surge of emotional energy that opens your mind to what you can do with your time and energy.

This is the perfect time to do something that improves your life professionally or personally. Set a goal that makes you happy.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: King of Wands

The Sun is in Taurus on May 17, highlighting your friendship sector, and the Moon enters your house of endings. A friend may come with news of a recent breakup or about a situation in their life that is coming to a close.

With the Knight of Wands as your daily tarot card, you have an opportunity to share your thoughts and ideas with passion. When you feel good about a situation or someone you care about has been hurt, you wear your heart on your sleeve. You say what needs to be said.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Pentacles

It's the perfect day to keep your mind and heart open. On Sunday, this may come in the form of information from your social network, and it may involve your career.

If you've been looking for a new way to improve your financial situation or are dealing with problems at work, things are about to change direction for you. The Ace of Pentacles is a tarot card that highlights an opportunity to make money. A flash-in-the-pan idea or statement could help you see a path that's worth taking.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: The Tower

Virgo, you are a fixer. With the Moon entering your sector of public image on Sunday, a part of you may think you need to do more than you have to.

The Tower tarot card signifies problems that happen suddenly and feel super hard to resolve. Yet, you're in this power position to trust that what you see is not necessarily what is real. There are times when situations seem massive, but they are easily handled by letting them go.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Page of Wands

The Page of Wands symbolizes creative ideas that lead you to take a new adventure. At first, adventure may feel like a problem entering your life on Sunday, Libra.

An abundance of possibilities arrive. Your job is to figure out which path is best for you. This is the perfect time to work on a pros-and-cons list or talk with a friend for feedback to help you decide.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles encourages you to manage your money and do things that help you feel organized.

Today's the perfect time to go through paperwork or to talk with an expert who can give you tips. If you have clutter or a room that could use some attention, consider dedicating a few moments to that space to make the most of today's energy.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups represents compassion and deep love, making May 17 the perfect day to trust your heart. Sagittarius, there's a lot of emotional energy happening in your tarotscope today.

Once the Moon enters your sector of romantic partnerships, it boosts your attraction factor. A promising change could unfold in a business partnership that fosters harmony. Or you could meet someone new who makes you fall in love.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess

Something mysterious leaves you second-guessing yourself on May 17, Capricorn. The High Priestess foretells a boost to your feminine energy, which is intuitive and creative.

You sense things when you walk into rooms and can tell where your energy serves others best. Today is a wonderful day for listening well and having one-on-one conversations with others.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Temperance

Aquarius, there's a wonderful thing about being the type of sign that likes to help others. Sunday is the perfect time to practice patience and do things in ways that foster moderation.

You learn that you don't have to have everything and anything you want. In fact, doing less is so much more.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Pentacles

What you dedicate your time to can be pursued slowly and intentionally on Sunday to find more meaning for you. The Knight of Pentacles reminds you to be patient, even with yourself. Not all things must be done right away.

For today, Pisces, it's best to take a step back and truly be into what you're doing so you can feel the process and sense what is happening in your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.