6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On May 17, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on May 17, 2026. Sunday is a Metal Rabbit Open Day during a Water Snake month, and this combo makes things work out way better than expected.

Open Days are when people respond faster and conversations move somewhere real. The Metal Rabbit energy adds charm and timing to the day, so a lot of the luck comes through people deciding they genuinely like being around these specific animal signs.

Advertisement

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

On May 17, people suddenly remember how magnetic you are. You walk into a room or send a message, and the response is immediate. You get more attention and tons of people trying to get more of your time.

Advertisement

The best part is you don’t even have to try that hard today. You’re relaxed and comfortable in yourself again. Somebody who usually keeps things casual suddenly becomes a lot more intentional, and you’re going to notice the difference right away. Yay.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s a spontaneous opportunity attached to Sunday that you almost talk yourself out of. There’s a connection attached to this outing that ends up mattering way more than it looks at first. A random conversation opens a useful door financially or socially.

You’re going to end the day on May 17 feeling like the universe rewarded you for actually saying yes to life for once. Good for you. Enjoy!

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sunday brings a very specific conversation that changes things in a big way. The crazy part is how casually it starts. You can suddenly see a path forward that felt blurry before.

That excitement stays with you all day. You stop feeling emotionally stuck and start thinking strategically again. And honestly, that mindset alone changes your luck quickly. Snake, your abundance era has begun!

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re going to hear from somebody on May 17 that you thought was fading out of your life and the tone is completely different this time. You can feel immediately that something shifted on their end emotionally. Because you’re not desperate for the outcome anymore, the interaction flows naturally instead of feeling stressful.

That balance creates a much stronger connection than before. Your person is back!

5. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sunday has a lucky divine timing moment written all over it for you. You end up somewhere at exactly the right time to hear something useful or meet somebody important.

Something about this what happens on May 17 puts you in the right place socially and professionally without you needing to force it. Just showing up changes things. Be yourself!

Advertisement

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

There’s something deeply reassuring about Sunday for you. Somebody finally follows through and their words and actions finally match.

After the inconsistency you’ve been dealing with lately, that feels more emotionally healing than you expected. You stop bracing for disappointment and just relax. You trust the moment instead of waiting for it to fall apart. May 17 ends up feeling genuinely lucky from start to finish. Good stuff.

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.