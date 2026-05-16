4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On May 17, 2026

On May 17, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. Sunday's astrological energy is great for healing and self-care.

This day has us feeling very interested in taking care of ourselves. It's a message the stars wish for us to take an interest in. It's been a stressful year so far, but that doesn't mean we have to let the stress win.

For these signs, it's a matter of separating ourselves from the anxiety that could take over if we let it. During this lovely, healing day, we most certainly won't. We win with self-love, and we take very good care of ourselves during this time.

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1. Gemini

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If you've been a little too harsh on yourself, just remember that it's OK to feel this way, as long as you eventually put a cap on it. It's hard to drum up a whole lot of self-confidence in a world that continuously tries to get in your way. However, no law says the negativity must win. In fact, it won't.

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Sunday's astrological energy helps you heal in your own way. You are a unique creature, Gemini, and you don't heal according to the rules or other people's expectations. Yet, in your own way, you rise above.

2. Cancer

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Sunday's astrological energy helps you express some bottled-up feelings. By doing so, you end up freeing yourself, which is extraordinarily healing. This was a long time coming, Cancer.

During this time, you're able to let go and forgive someone in your life. You want to love yourself more than you want to hold onto a grudge. This day helps you adjust to the idea that life is good and that it's worth releasing old pains. You walk away feeling free and healed.

3. Libra

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On this day, you and someone close to you work out the kinks in your relationship so that you can both feel safe and secure. This connection is important to you, and you're happy to solve any lingering issues.

It's a very good day for communication, Libra, and you know that once you start to finesse a sentence, what comes out of your mouth is pure gold. You just have a way with words at this time.

You're able to use the powers that be to get back into the good graces of this other person, and they, you. This day brings both solutions and lovingkindness. We could all use some of that.

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4. Pisces

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If you've been going through some sort of spiritual crisis, you can rest assured that on this day, you finally understand what you must do next. The truth is that you want what everyone else wants, Pisces: peace. Now, you know how to achieve it.

You want to live happily without being bothered all the time. You've come to see that you're the only one who can heal your psyche, and so, you choose to do so.

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You aren't going to settle for less than you deserve or anything that doesn't make you happy. You've decided this for yourself, and it's a very healing path to take. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.