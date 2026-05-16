Relief Finally Arrives For 2 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of May 2026

Relief is finally arriving for two zodiac signs before the end of May 2026. This is much welcome because life has been stressful enough already for each of these signs!

After what feels like years spent in chaos and uncertainty, things are finally looking up. According to astrologer Jeanne Graye, the month of May is all about relief and clarity. No longer feeling like you're sinking, you'll find peace in the stability you're about to receive. Feeling abundantly lucky and supported, everything you've been through for the last eight years is finally starting to fade away.

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From better relationships to more inner healing, May 2026 is the month for these astrological signs to shine.

1. Taurus

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If there's one zodiac sign that needs stability, it's you, Taurus. So, having Uranus, the planet of sudden change, in your astrological sign since 2018 was no easy feat. Since then, "you have probably undergone a complete and total redecoration of your life or identity," Graye explained.

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It's a good thing, but that doesn't mean it hasn't taken a lot out of you. Luckily, “As of April 26th, Uranus has finally left you," Graye said. This means that moving forward, you’re stepping out of that cycle of unpredictability and into a completely different chapter of your life. No longer in survival mode, you start feeling more relieved than you have in a very long time.

Just when you're finally starting to feel like the most confident version of yourself, a New Moon in your sign wipes your slate clean on May 16. This is a powerful fresh start. Not just in your identity or relationships, but in the steps you take from here on out. Whether this means being careful with who you align yourself with or the way you go about your career, everything is slowly starting to change for the better.

2. Scorpio

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As sister signs, where Taurus goes, Scorpio usually follows, so it isn’t surprising that life has hit you just as deep. Even though Uranus was in Taurus since 2018 until just recently, Taurus rules your relationship sector, so "For years, you’ve endured instability, unpredictability, and connections that never fully settled," Graye explained.

Things likely came to a head at the beginning of the month when a Full Moon rose in your sign. For better or worse, something has come up that’s been holding you back, making you feel more emotional and vulnerable than ever before. While this may sound bad, inner reflection isn't a terrible thing. Sometimes it takes reaching this level of emotional stimulation to determine what's truly most important to you.

But now that Uranus is in a new zodiac sign, relief is finally on the way. According to Graye, "you’re now seeing clearly who and what will actually remain in your next chapter.” Feeling more clear-headed than you have in a long time, expect to see a situation in a way you couldn’t before. Whether it's in your family dynamics or romantic relationships, you're cutting off what isn't working for you once and for all.

After the Taurus New Moon on May 16, you’ll be moving in a direction towards stability and consistency. So, if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, hang in there. Love and happiness are right around the corner!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.