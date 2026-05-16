Good Things Happen To 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Sunday, May 17

Good things are happening to four Chinese zodiac signs on May 17, 2026. Today is a Metal Rabbit Open Day, during a Water Snake month in the Year of the Horse.

Anything can happen today, and when you're able to overcome your obstacles, you find what you're looking for. With the energy of Metal, you're strong and capable. With the Rabbit, you're eager and kind to help others. Thanks to the Year of the Horse, you're prepared to enter a new era of freedom that makes good things happen in your life.

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1. Rabbit

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You enjoy a peaceful environment, and when you sense that things in your home and personal space can add an element of nurture or love, you go for it. On May 17, you start working on the overall aesthetics related to your home or your personal appearance.

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You may be unsure what to add to your space to bring things together for a certain look. You might have to ask someone for their input and advice. But, picking the brain of a friend to get their opinion is the perfect way to shower yourself with beautiful things.

2. Dog

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Dog, it's pretty common knowledge that you're a team player, and for that reason, you love to participate in projects and do things with friends that get stuff done. On Sunday, May 17, you get the urge to start a new project. It's the perfect day to do it, too. You have been thinking about a particular area of your life that needs attention.

It feels right to map out a plan and start opening yourself up emotionally to making it happen. Before the day is over, you declare yourself in the business of getting things done. You don't treat your task as a hobby, but as a job, so it's taken seriously, which makes good things happen pretty quickly for you.

3. Pig

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You are a go-getter and a lover of life, Pig, and when the day is open to explore new adventures, you are ready to seize the moment and enjoy yourself. Today's horoscope is perfect for starting a new job and then celebrating the start of your journey. You have to work for what you want in life, and instead of giving up, you kept going.

There are things that you know are worth acknowledging with people who care about you and want to see you succeed. So when a good thing happens in your life on Tuesday, May 19, take a moment to enjoy it and make a memory.

4. Goat

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Something incredibly good happens to you on Sunday, May 17, Goat. You overcome your shyness. Being reserved has always protected you from unhealthy situations. However, to the extreme, it's held you back from making more friends. Today, you do something contrary to what your quiet nature tells you to do.

You open yourself up in ways you haven't before. At first, it's scary, but you push yourself through the discomfort. You open your home or invite someone out for lunch. The moment you step outside of your comfort zone, you see how it's not too bad after all.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.