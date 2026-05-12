The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, May 13 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here with a reading for May 13, 2026. There's a lot going on today. The Moon is changing signs, and when it does, for a brief period of time, you feel a little unsteady.

The Two of Pentacles is the collective tarot card and it matches today's energy, telling you that even when you feel overwhelmed, you have the wherewithal to handle the situation.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Fool

The Fool card is the first card of the tarot deck, and it's the starting point of beginnings. This bodes so nicely for you as the Moon enters your sign on Wednesday, Aries. Before you rush ahead without a game plan or a clear idea of what you want to do, think.

The Fool is exactly as it sounds, a person who is acting unwisely in the middle of an action. They think they know what they are doing when they don't. To avoid this being you, check yourself. Get advice and ask others to share with you their thoughts, even if you still choose to do what you want on your own.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Judgment

Taurus, the Judgment card is about carefully thinking about a particular problem. The Moon entering your sector of hidden enemies on Wednesday presents you with new information.

Take the time necessary to consider what needs to be done to solve a complex situation. You don't want to avoid it, but you don't have to rush in unless it's urgent.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Moon

The Moon tarot card is about deception and lies. It's a telling card when you feel someone is hiding the truth from you, or when you have a relationship that makes you feel insecure.

On May 13, pay special attention to the various situations that arise so you can ask yourself what you need to see. You may not spot it right away, but with a little patience and time, you can spot it much more easily once the Moon leaves Pisces and enters Aries.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Tower

When the Moon enters Aries, it creates discomfort in matters related to your career, Cancer. On May 13, the Tower talks about a sudden matter that catches your attention because of its shock value.

Problems can happen really fast, and you can be so surprised when it happens. But you don't have to be reactive. Instead, be aware. Just as a bolt of lightning flashes and disappears quickly, you'll notice that what you're worried about will not last.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Pentacles

The Two of Pentacles is about harmony, plus Pentacles relate to economics. You're learning to balance two sides of an equation that helps you to navigate how to spend and save the money you make.

On May 13, give yourself opportunities to figure out what you need and then focus on it. Leo, what you focus on can truly grow.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Wands

The Three of Wands represents ideas and help that show up when you need it, particularly around problems and plans that take a while to create results. You may not know what you have to offer until you are in the right room with people who need it.

Virgo, now is the right time to expand your influence and see where you can help people you haven't met yet but need to. You can be pleasantly surprised by how much you can do when the situation is right.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Wands

It's one of those days where you get to show how well you handle change and uncertainty. The Moon is changing signs in your sector of partnerships, so what affects others also seems to impact you. The Four of Wands highlights a need for security.

When possible, be aware of the things that bring a sense of insecurity, specifically emotional, in your life. Then, do what you do best: soothe others by fostering harmony and a sense of acceptance and love.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles

The Moon entering Aries helps you to focus on your health and wellness on May 13. You want to be at your very best, and you don't want to be the type of person who doesn't take action when you know that you could (and should).

The Five of Pentacles is about changes in financial matters. Five is often associated with turbulent change, which takes considerable time. You could experience a loss, but don't let yourself think that it's forever or unpreventable. Instead, see losses as opportunities in disguise to find what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Swords

Things in your life are about to improve in a real and tangible way, Sagittarius. The Six of Swords features a positive change from chaos to something peaceful.

When you see hopeful signs of promise, you learn to enjoy it rather than think it's only a matter of time before your luck runs out again. May 13 is a starting point where diligence and faith bring you to the place you know you're meant to be.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Wands

It's amazing how many things you've allowed to slide only because you prefer not to let a situation feel awkward. You know how you are, Capricorn, and you're unafraid to share your thoughts and ideas when challenged.

On May 13, the Seven of Wands reveals how good it is when you speak up for yourself. There are times when misinformation seems harmless, and you want to let it slide, but not today. Instead, you do the thing that makes a difference for you, as a sign of self-love and respect.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Wands

May 13 is a really fast-paced day for you, Aquarius. The Eight of Wands foreshadows powerful energy, as eight is the number of the powerhouse.

Since wands involve thinking and the energy of your mind, an infusion of ideas comes your way today. Rather than let them go without jotting each down to ponder later, you make sure to capture them in a way that makes the most sense for you.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Wands

The Moon enters Aries on May 13 and the energy encourages you to take inventory of what you have, including your strongest traits.

You are the type of zodiac sign that can handle so much more stress and challenge than you ever complain about. Your daily tarot card, the Nine of Wands, shows your level of resilience and inner strength. Remember, you can have courage even in a moment of self-doubt on Wednesday.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.