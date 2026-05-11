6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Success On May 13, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and success on May 13, 2026. Wednesday is a Fire Pig Destruction Day during a Water Snake month, so today something likely ends so a better thing can finally get your attention.

Destruction Days in Chinese astrology cut through fake promises and things you already know aren’t working. The Fire Pig energy makes emotions impossible to ignore, so if something feels draining or one-sided, you’ll notice it immediately. But the interesting part for these animal signs is that the luck shows up right after something disappointing or awkward finally clears out of the way.

Advertisement

1. Pig

Design: YourTango

Wednesday starts with you losing interest in something you were way more emotionally attached to than you realized, and it happens weirdly fast. Something gets said or somebody acts in a way that completely snaps you out of your obsession and you see the situation clearly instead of romantically. The relief hits almost immediately.

Advertisement

Now your energy isn’t trapped there anymore. By the end of the night, you’re laughing more and paying attention to somebody or something that actually gives back. Good stuff.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You find out on Wednesday that somebody’s version of events wasn’t entirely accurate. You realize your instincts were right the whole time. Instead of getting upset, you feel weirdly empowered by it. You stop trying to give people the benefit of the doubt when your intuition already knows what’s going on.

That confidence changes the way you move financially and personally for the rest of the week. It’s all uphill from here, Horse! Yay!

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s something on May 13 that falls apart before you fully commit to it, and that’s the luck. Somebody flakes or the timing gets weird. Normally that would annoy you, but Wednesday redirects you somewhere better almost immediately.

You end up somewhere else, talking to different people, and hearing some info you absolutely needed to hear. By the end of the day, you’re genuinely glad the original plan didn’t happen.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re going to catch yourself almost chasing somebody’s attention on May 13, and then something in you just stops. You suddenly realize you don’t even like how the interaction makes you feel anymore and that changes your entire energy instantly.

The second you pull your attention back, somebody else starts moving toward you naturally with more effort and consistency. Because it’s happening organically, it feels ten times better than forcing the other situation ever did. Bye!

5. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Wednesday has a very specific moment when you realize you knew something all along. You’ve been suspicious about something, but you kept trying to talk yourself out of it. Then May 13 hands you confirmation in the most random, undeniable way.

Honestly, once you know, your whole mood changes for the better because now you can finally stop wasting energy trying to figure it out. You stop obsessing over the wrong thing and start focusing on what’s actually moving in your favor. Trust that good things are coming.

Advertisement

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

Somebody disappoints you slightly on May 13, but it ends up helping you more than hurting you. You stop waiting around and make your own plan. Weirdly enough, that independent move ends up leading somewhere much better than whatever you originally expected from them.

By the end of the day on Wednesday, you’re very aware that the disappointment itself was the redirection. Beautiful energy is here now, Dog. Enjoy.

Advertisement

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.