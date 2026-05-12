3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Starting On May 13, 2026

Starting on May 13, 2026, three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness. When Mercury aligns with Jupiter, we find ourselves laughing and feeling very playful.

Joy finally returns, and it's because we start taking things less seriously. Maybe it's about putting our phones down for an hour or a day. Perhaps it's about not filling our heads with negativity on a nonstop basis.

If we fill up our day watching the news or doomscrolling social media, then there's no room for anything good. On Wednesday, three astrological signs give joy the space to flourish, and it does.

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1. Leo

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On May 13, you experience the kind of boisterous laughter that only occurs naturally. Everyone around you is feeling joyful, and there's simply no room for negativity in your life. It seems that laughter really is the best medicine.

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When Mercury aligns with Jupiter on Wednesday, it's easy to focus only on the positive. You know what is serving you, and what is only bringing you down, and you choose to push the latter aside.

Because of this, the happy times come rolling on in. It really is that simple, Leo. To find immense happiness, you just need to not stand in its way. Don't let negativity take over your life.

2. Libra

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You, like so many other people, have gotten yourself into a zone where you just spend your days at home, watching TV and scrolling on social media. Yet, that lifestyle hurts someone like you. You're very social, Libra, and it's time to get back out there.

When Mercury aligns with Jupiter on May 13, you find yourself going out a bit more. You finally stop worrying about what will or won't happen. Instead, you're living in the moment and socializing to your heart's content.

Importantly, this is not the kind of socializing that takes place on a screen or over text. It's the joyful, in-person kind that you used to have in your life. On Wednesday, people are laughing, right there next to you. No tech barrier in sight!

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3. Pisces

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Joy comes quickly and naturally in your world, Pisces. While you always have direct access to it, you sometimes convince yourself that it's better to just stay alone. You may be more introverted than other zodiac signs, but even you need to connect with others to feel truly happy.

Unfortunately, we've all become very antisocial, and arguments arise way too quickly these days. The beauty of this transit and how it works in your world is that it has you feeling very carefree. When Mercury aligns with Jupiter, you just don't care about the scary consequences.

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In fact, you start saying yes to being social and getting involved. This has you feeling happier than you have in a long time. Joy returns when you remember that it's not something found on a phone, but shared in-person with other joyful human beings.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.