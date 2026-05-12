Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Wednesday, May 13

Hard times are finally coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on May 13, 2026. Wednesday is a Fire Pig Destruction Day, during a Water Snake month and the Year of the Fire Horse.

Destruction Days are pretty direct. It's a day when destructive problems are likely to arise, but only to give you a chance to revise and improve. For example, if you have a pile of clutter in a room, today's the perfect day to tackle it. A little bit of chaos in a relationship reveals what needs to be talked out. Days like today are wonderful for renovation projects or for making an appointment with an expert who can give you advice.

Advertisement

These animal signs experience some hard times on Wednesday, but they come to an end quickly because, thanks to the day's fire energy, any anger they experience only motivates them more.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, you're ready to all but destroy anything that has hurt your productivity lately. You want a smooth, flowing day, but it's hard when little events pop up and distract you from your focus. Rather than complaining or telling yourself you'll worry about it later, you slow down and tackle the problem head-on.

Though it takes a little more time than usual because of the day's destructive energy, you regain small pieces of freedom throughout the day. By the time May 13 comes to an end, you feel less stressed out. Truly, it's hard to quantify how much of a relief doing this is going to be until it's all done, but the moment you start, you'll wonder why you waited so long.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been putting off a hard conversation, Ox, even though you know you need to have it. You've had hopes that the situation would resolve itself without you getting into a conflict with someone you care about, but on Wednesday, you see this as an opportunity to grow closer to your partner.

You know that talking things through is less about the problem itself and more about you tearing down the wall that's been rising higher each day. Be prepared for passionate communication due to today's Fire's energy. You can buffer whatever needs to be said with softer tones and a desire to be helpful, under the influence of the Pig.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're made for success, and you are all about winning at life. You've been strategic and tried to do your best with the various opportunities you've been given. Since last year, your career and the things you do have evolved, and you're ready for the next level.

You are ready to change it all, and May 13 is a good day to look over your resume (and anything you know potential employers will look at during the job hunt) and remove what no longer represents who you are. If you're planning to start over again, remember that life doesn't typically drop opportunities into your lap. You have to go out and look for them.

4. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are quite a force of nature, Snake. You are usually strong for others, but sometimes forget to be strong for yourself. There's been something in the way of your happiness, and you're ready to admit that it's yourself. You have ignored your feelings for far too long.

If you've let the priorities of others override your own wants and desires, Wednesday's destructive energy encourages you to stop. There's a lot of pain and sorrow behind this decision, but the moment you release the pressure to perform, it's as though a weight is off your chest.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.