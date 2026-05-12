4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On May 13, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on May 13, 2025. Wednesday's Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Aries. Together, the luminaries create a sense of calm with grounded motivational energy.

The Sun in Taurus focuses on the good things life has to bring. Though the Moon is slightly agitated when it's in Aries, that discomfort causes you to grow. Once these animal signs decide who controls their emotions, them or their circumstances, they take a small step in the right direction toward an abundant future.

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1. Pisces

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Your emotions get activated when the Moon is in Aries on Wednesday because it enters your house of personal finances. The Moon in Aries prompts quick actions and starts, making it much easier for you to take advantage of an opportunity when it comes up. The Sun in Taurus brings attention to your communication sector. There are things you need to think about and plan.

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If you have a few things you know you need at home, writing them down can help you to really solidify those ambitions. This is the perfect day to write out your thoughts, including how you would feel when you get the abundance you desire. You may keep notes on how you will share the luck with others, when a blessing is yours, and you are capable of sharing it.

2. Aries

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Abundance and luck come to you through a sense of urgency that stimulates a little healthy fear. Aries, the Sun is in your house of money for another week. But starting on Wednesday, when the Moon enters your sign, you have this strong urge to build your life for the better. The Moon brings out your strong and assertive nature. You feel eager to make things happen.

You desire to do what is best for you now because of how the Moon gets slightly irritable when it's in your sign. However, a little discomfort can go a long way. Emotional discomfort can motivate you to do what you need to do, even if you might not have tried it if you weren't afraid of missing out.

3. Libra

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You're attracting luck in your love life on Wednesday, which sparks a chance to create more of what you want in your life. The Moon enters your sector of personal relationships, and when this happens, it prompts you to be more tender. You feel caring and kind, even in the face of adversity. Aries energy creates a sense of concern about your partner, and you're more sensitive to what's wrong when emotions feel tough.

Your relationship becomes increasingly ambitious. While the Sun is in Taurus, you feel supported and cared for by others. You see opportunities to partner with loved ones who act generously. You get an opportunity to receive a gift, which could be money or something of value. You feel super fortunate by the end of the day, and the additional chances you have to partner and work together grow.

4. Scorpio

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It's the perfect day to find a friend who has wanted to exercise with you for a long time. On Wednesday, the Moon in your sector of wellness reminds you that health is a form of wealth. You want to take your own much more seriously than you had earlier in the year. You start to envision who you could be, and you feel really good about the future.

The Sun in your sector of partnerships is in Taurus, so you may find the luck you need and the energy you desire from a relationship with a friend. You might get encouragement you never received before, reminding you to value yourself. The feeling of disinterest or lack of motivation in your life starts to lessen when you do things with a friend and get your spark back.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.