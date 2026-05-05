Hard Times Finally End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs After Wednesday, May 6

Hard times are finally coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs after May 6, 2026. Tuesday is a Metal Dragon Close Day during a Water Snake month and a Fire Horse Year.

The energy on Tuesday forms a nice balance between metal, water and fire, but note that there is no earth. You're less likely to feel grounded right now. Emotions are high when there's water, plus Fire Horse is active and full of confidence, pushing you to do things that you ordinarily wouldn't risk. But you're also wise thanks to Snake.

Advertisement

The key for the animal signs on Tuesday is to emotionally detach. To improve your current situation and get through a tough moment, it's best to stop letting things bother you.

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

You've been dealing with hard times associated with too much to do and too little time to get it done. Rabbit, it hurts your heart when you have something to share with the world but can't because of time constraints. You need to carve out more time in your day to think. Instead of entering Wednesday with a belief that you'll do things faster, you slow down to see what you can not do at all.

Advertisement

You want to be the person who can detach from the stressors in your life. You need to know what you absolutely must get through to have the best day possible. If it takes asking a chat or calling a friend for help, you're not above it. Their help, or even the realization that you don't have to do it all, gives you the mental break you need. Hard times become softer ones, and you're happier for it.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You aren't happy that people are hard to read. You want to be around trustworthy friends, and you feel like it's hard to know who is who and what is expected of you. Instead of assuming the best in others, you slow down and really pay attention to what they do. You also stop assuming people are more advanced than you are, and you stay present and think about what's happening right where you are.

The next thing you know, on May 6, the wrong people out themselves, and the ones you can trust show their true colors, too. You're so much better knowing you can streamline relationships, and this is what makes your day easier; hard times are a thing of the past.

3. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What makes life super hard for you is how restrictive it can be. You want to roam and enjoy your life. You don't want to be held back from enjoying authentic experiences with others. Yet, you've been afraid to live life on your terms. You've chosen safety and security. You've stopped yourself short when you felt like life might go off the rails.

It's the boundaries you put up out of fear of being held back, but you see how they've caused life to be harder than is neccessary. On Wednesday, you can work through self-created problems with a little emotional honesty. If you put them up, you can bring them down. You get to decide how hard or easy your life will be.

4. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Things are strangely odd on May 6, and part of what makes your life so hard is not knowing why. You have decided that curiosity is the way out of the problems you face. When it comes to friends, you don't feel as close to others as you'd like to be. It's odd to you that your life isn't as vibrant as you want it to be.

Today, you have an amazing opportunity to ask others questions and get to the heart of what people want. The moment you start taking a different approach, things start to work out, and your tough times are over.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.