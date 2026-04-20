Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from now to April 26, 2026. This week's energy flow helps you improve your life by making your day-to-day decisions with wisdom and patience.

On Monday, focus on doing activities that lead to success. Invest in your work, business, or relationships. If you have a medically concerning issue, schedule your appointment on Wednesday or Friday, if possible. Then, on Tuesday, make yourself available for opportunities; it's a good time to ask and receive help from others. On Wednesday, new work-related projects are ideal; Thursday is best for finalizing plans.

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By Friday, take the first step toward establishing what you want to do next week. On Saturday, remove obstacles and use the day to clear clutter and add tokens of luck around your home. Sunday is best for entertaining friends or getting together with family. Now, let's see what else is in store for the week by animal sign.

1. Rat

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Start the week by activating your career sector with water. On Monday, if you place a bowl of water or a type of small meditative fountain in a corner, it will provide you with a sense of overall calm.

You want to avoid overthinking this week, because you'll be busy focusing on career-oriented tasks. You are in long-term planning mode. If you need advice or help, ask for it from a Dragon, who has the grit and mental fortitude you admire.

Your best day this week is on the 20th, a Success Day; this is when things start rolling ahead, fairly quickly. If you want to wear a color to build confidence, choose shades of blue. Be extra careful on the 23rd, a Close Day.

You may experience some pauses, but don't let that discourage you. Instead, regroup by planning and focusing on improving your plans before the weekend.

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2. Ox

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Ox, this week, wear earthy tones like beige, browns, and even black to help you foster a strong sense of inner security. You're working on financial security this month, more than other areas of your life.

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An ally that can help you to figure out what you need to invest your time more is a Snake for their fortitude. You are likely to resist change, especially if it is suggested to you when you didn't ask for it.

Try to avoid closing your mind off to advice. You may find it useful this week. Be careful on the 25th; a loss can result from carelessness, especially if you intend to donate used items or make it a deep-cleaning day. Your luckiest day this week overall is April 21; you'll receive news or an item you want.

3. Tiger

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This is a powerful week for you, Tiger. You're growing in the realm of personal growth and your workplace identity. A friend, who is a Horse, is rooting for you behind the scenes.

You need to hold back and avoid acting impulsively, though. You want to make a good impression on decision-makers. Just because someone knows you doesn't mean they won't judge your poor choices.

Your best day of the week is the 22nd; this is a time when doors open just as quickly as they can close. Be extra cautious on April 26, when overwhelm can set in. Wear green to remind you of vitality and joy.

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4. Rabbit

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Your best color to wear this week is soft pink, especially since your focus area is emotional harmony to build closeness in a key relationship.

To get the end result you desire this week, avoid arguments on the 23rd, where miscommunication can be problematic. You want to refresh the energy of your home on the 24th, an Establish Day. Open the windows and let fresh air in.

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Add your favorite fresh flowers in each room of your home to enhance the energy of stable love. Your best ally of the week is a Goat for their powerful perceptiveness. Refresh your bedroom with new bed sheets and soft lighting. If you're in a committed relationship,

5. Dragon

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Your best day this week arrives on the 24th, but to prepare in advance, you want to activate positive energy in your home and workplace. Place gold objects or even gold (chocolate) coins in increments of 3, 6, 8, or 9 in the southeast part of your desk or home in a bowl. This invites you to attract wealth.

When it comes to work, check your ego and try to avoid focusing on what you offer. Instead, see how to better serve others. Ego-driven decisions can lead to setbacks, particularly on the 25th, or even rejection from others if you lack compassion.

Instead, show your leadership skills to be gentle and sensitive. You want to build a reputation of strength with kindness.

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6. Snake

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This week helps you find opportunities that have been hiding in plain sight. This is the time when your strategic mind plays off for you, but you first have to become aware of what is available. Placing mirrors around your home, such as by a desk or near your bed, and even in the kitchen, reminds you to always be looking for what's around you.

A good friend for you to talk to this week is the Ox. You want to stay socially connected and remain active in your day-to-day life. Try not to isolate yourself from complicated situations or gatherings, even if you're an introvert who prefers quiet alone time.

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The best day for you to be actively involved with others is on the 26th, a Full day. This is a prime time to complete projects or close conversations that were left unfinished.

7. Horse

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This is your year, and this week, you get to feel powerfully charged, which involves some energy clearing. Plan to remove the clutter from your life on April 25, and be ready to tackle projects and achieve what you want.

Start the week with fresh air, and open your windows for a few minutes each day to invite airflow to signal the moment of old energy out and new in. Place a little bowl of salt in the middle of your living room or on your nightstand to gather negative energy.

Once all this has been done throughout the week, you'll notice a marked improvement in your energy and luck on the 26th. This is the time to take action toward a goal. You can wear red on this day for an added boost of confidence and momentum. A Tiger can enter your life during this time to help you discover your innate potential for growth.

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8. Goat

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Starting on Tuesday, you'll recognize areas of your life where boundaries have been crossed, and new ones need to be established. On the 21st, emotional overwhelm signals which situations require space. A Rabbit may be part of this healing journey; listen to their advice and input when it's given.

You want to focus on emotional balance in your personal and home life. Start by strengthening the southwest corner of your home for love with things like candles, decor or flowers. Choose colors that are soft cream or yellow; they symbolize kindness.

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9. Monkey

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You start the week with a power day, Monkey. The 22nd brings fast-moving opportunities that help you be highly productive. With the help of a Rat, you're executing smart strategies at work and at home that allow you to get important work and personal projects done.

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Monkey, you want to be extra careful on the 23rd, since that is when your plans, no matter how well-orchestrated, can stall and not go as you'd like. When this happens, pause. Clear your desk and the corners of rooms. A decluttered area is a fast path toward mental clarity.

10. Rooster

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Good luck comes your way on the 21st, but you will also need to be cautious in your relationships on the 23rd. You learn from a Snake animal sign that not all things must be perfect; sometimes, good enough works just fine.

The start of the week is perfect for organizing yourself. You want to make time to be productive and creative. Set a place in the west sector of your home where you can draw, listen to music and play a little with your ideas.

Add metallics to your personal spaces. Choose frames with silver and gold for family photos. Set out small dishes in the northwest corner of rooms where you work, where you can place coins in increments of 3, 6, 8, and 9, to boost your lucky energy.

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Ask the universe to send you helpful people, and try not to doubt what you will receive when you invite your blessings to come in.

11. Dog

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Navy is the color of trust, and it's a good tone to add to your clothing this week. Trust and partnerships are two areas of focus this week, Dog. You learn not to doubt what others tell you. Placing metal items in the northwest area of your home helps to support friendships and keep relationships helpful.

On the 21st, when you sense that a person has ill intentions, you ask questions and try to work through the conflict to make things right. You are cautious on the 23rd, which is a tense day for partnerships. You will find solace in communication with a Tiger, who is interested and eager to work on solutions.

12. Pig

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The first day of the week is a power day for you, Pig. Your intuitive energy is strong, and it leads to early success. Feeling validated for your intuition, you are able to avoid procrastination of projects or engaging with people whom you need to talk to.

You learn to be kinder and more forward-thinking from a Rabbit, whose quick wit opens the door to playful conversation full of wisdom. Wearing aqua-like colors empowers your sensitivity to change, especially if you feel emotionally drained on the 25th.

One way to enhance clarity is to place a water element in your meditative space. You can choose a jar or a water bowl in a corner to remind you to be adaptable and calm.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.